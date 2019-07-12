BrainSystem: Trading System Development and Trades - page 68
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i use the super signal indicator to pre confirm the trend. And then when the original rule is met, i place the order.
Ok Can This not be implemented in the EA
another trade today.
Total 31 pips
=======
more nice Cable/yen trade
hi
i use the super signal indicator to pre confirm the trend. And then when the original rule is met, i place the order.
hi ,
I think super signal indicator is repaint ...how can you use this indicator ?
====================
Forex Indicators Collection
Hi, just before the trend is happen, the super signal is appears, a little hours, you should try it to see
Another trade today
Can Someone please make an EA of this so that it can be back tested Thanks
I think this system cannot be converted into EA
I do think that it cant to
XO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Vary well known XO indicator seems to be missing in a simple form for metatrader 5. Here is a version that is simple to use and fairly fast in execution.
My teacher, is there an XO MT4 version?
I did not find XO indicator for MT4 now (I know this indicator exists for MT4 ... I just could not find it sorry).
But you can use I XO A H indicator (attached) instead of XO indicator.
And you can read this post of Mladen (post #1259) about the following: "comparison of XO and I XO A H indicator when the parameters are the same".