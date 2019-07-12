BrainSystem: Trading System Development and Trades - page 68

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jiimmy:
i use the super signal indicator to pre confirm the trend. And then when the original rule is met, i place the order.

Ok Can This not be implemented in the EA

 

another trade today.

Total 31 pips

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more nice Cable/yen trade


Files:
3_1.png  5 kb
toi_thu_2.png  16 kb
 

hi

jiimmy:
i use the super signal indicator to pre confirm the trend. And then when the original rule is met, i place the order.

hi ,

I think super signal indicator is repaint ...how can you use this indicator ?

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Forex Indicators Collection

 

Hi, just before the trend is happen, the super signal is appears, a little hours, you should try it to see


Another trade today

Files:
10.png  20 kb
 
vikram88:
Can Someone please make an EA of this so that it can be back tested Thanks

I think this system cannot be converted into EA

 

I do think that it cant to

 

XO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

XO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vary well known XO indicator seems to be missing in a simple form for metatrader 5. Here is a version that is simple to use and fairly fast in execution.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/25343
 
My teacher, is there an XO MT4 version?
 
chinajohn:
My teacher, is there an XO MT4 version?

I did not find XO indicator for MT4 now (I know this indicator exists for MT4 ... I just could not find it sorry).
But you can use I XO A H indicator (attached) instead of XO indicator.
And you can read this post of Mladen (post #1259) about the following: "comparison of XO and I XO A H indicator when the parameters are the same".

Files:
I_XO_A_H_5d.ex4  9 kb
I_XO_A_H_5d.mq4  3 kb
 
thank you.
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