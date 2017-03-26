RD System for MT4/MT5 - page 2
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Hi grunge you can ask Ricky D he is here some where in TSD if you like and he has a new indi too I got some here but didnt know how to sent it to you,cheers Audio
thanks for your reply
.
i will be more than happy to try new indi.
@bot14 : post #8 (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172895). Year : 2006
And some new development related to this system:
1. RD-TrendTrigger - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The oscillator using T3 averaging from the Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, Dec. 2004, p.28. M.H. Pee.
2. Exp_RD-TrendTrigger - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_RD-TrendTrigger trading system is based on changes of the trend direction displayed by the RD-TrendTrigger indicator.
And some new development related to this system:
1. RD-TrendTrigger - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The oscillator using T3 averaging from the Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, Dec. 2004, p.28. M.H. Pee.
I am trying to understand how to use this indicator:
The indicator is providing good entry but there are false signals as well
And some new development related to this system:
Exp_RD-TrendTrigger - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_RD-TrendTrigger trading system is based on changes of the trend direction displayed by the RD-TrendTrigger indicator.
I made a backtest of this EA since 01.01.2017 till today (25.03.2017) using MT5 'every tick based on real ticks' mode (this backtesting mode is very simlar with real trading for example).
EURUSD H4 timeframe.
I used default settings of the EA except the following:
This is the statement:
I made a backtest of this EA since 01.01.2017 till today (25.03.2017) using MT5 'every tick based on real ticks' mode (this backtesting mode is very simlar with real trading for example).
EURUSD H4 timeframe.
I used default settings of the EA except the following:
This is the statement:
Thank you Sergey! I take my hat off to you. <3
I am not sure that above mentioned EA was strictly created according to RD system rules ... besides, this EA needs to be improbed and fixed to use for Crude Oil trading and for trading the stocks/indeces.
But, anyway, it is very good to have EA for MT5 because we can backtesting/optimize the EA on 'every tick based on real ticks'mode which is the same testing with the real trading for example.
Some traders are converting their MT4 EAs to MT5 just to backtest/optimize them with this real situation for example.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.15 06:02
You can read this article (TESTING TRADING STRATEGIES ON REAL TICKS).
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Just an example -
MT4 and very old builds of MT5: I optimized the EAs from this thread just to find good settings for the pair, I was backtesting them, and I traded on demo for some time just to be sure that EAs are profitable.
With new builds of MT5: I will optimize the EAs from this thread to find the settings, and I will backtesting them with 'every tick based on real ticks' - and it will be same as trading by those EA on real account for many months or years!