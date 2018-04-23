How can I find my own signal in MT4 terminal?
go to your signal and edit, maybe you see it.
Your signal has low rating and is not publicly available (Details)
Hi all,
I want to find my signal in the MT4 terminal in order to show some details? But i don't know how to do it,can somebody help me?
Best regards,
Pan
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.21 12:14
Concerning to the signals
in signal tab?
Signals in Metatrader are sorted according to the following criteria:
- rating, and
- the compatibility with your broker's account.
how much rating do i need?
Rating furmula is hidden from public.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.02.21 14:31
The signal's showcase in MQL5.com website shows only real account signals, even if you use the search by name, author, broker function (in filter), it will give you only real account results.
If you search by name in the general search of MQL5.com website (on the top right corner) you will find demo signals too, but these are not present in the general signal's showcase.
If you try the signal's tab in the terminal window of your metaquotes platform, you will only get real account signals if you've got a real trading account and only demo signals if you are trading with a demo account.
You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.
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As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:
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Hi all,
I want to find my signal in the MT4 terminal in order to show some details? But i don't know how to do it,can somebody help me?
Best regards,
Pan