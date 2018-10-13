I have purchased an indicator - how do i install???? - page 2

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P‌lease see below - it shows my $125 indicator rental but dont know how to activate it. See below:

 
wesman:

P‌lease see below - it shows my $125 indicator rental but dont know how to activate it. See below:


"Authorization failed" is an interesting error. Tried to restart the terminal? Can at this time install updates on your terminal?
 

Like others, I too cannot activate the indicator I've purchased.

I clicked on the "install on the terminal" link and it seems to have been activated, but not showing in Navigator?

Screenshot of journal attached.

Please advise. Thanks.

Files:
log_in.JPG  38 kb
 
Has anyone installed purchased indicators in MAC yet? I have the same problem as people in this discussion, but haven't seen the solution! 

Please help. I have succesfully loged into my MQL5 account in my MT4 platform, but dont see the "market" tab no where! 
 
Felipe:
Has anyone installed purchased indicators in MAC yet? I have the same problem as people in this discussion, but haven't seen the solution! 

Please help. I have succesfully loged into my MQL5 account in my MT4 platform, but dont see the "market" tab no where! 

MacOS is not supporting the Signal service and the Market.

 

How to use Live files

sent to me by the seller of EA

I purchased recently ?

 
Xencapital:

How to use Live files

sent to me by the seller of EA

I purchased recently ?

Ask the seller.

Please don't double post.

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