EventSetTimer(xxx) error 1158
There is no 1158, post your code. Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
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cannot set millisecond timer (500)
Slawa, 2017.02.06 10:34Error 1158 - it is a system error, which says it is impossible to set a timer
ERROR_NO_MORE_USER_HANDLES 1158 (0x486)
The current process has used all of its system allowance of handles for Window Manager objects.
There is error with system handles in the build 1045
Try to use latest build 1052
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "function must have a body, but it is constructor".
William Roeder:
There is no 1158, post your code. Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
There is no 1158, post your code. Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
Yes there is, and not error description in the mql docs
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Hi,
Does anybody know the meaning of the following error:
EventSetTimer(xxx) error 1158
(xxx: time specified for the timer within the EA)
Thanks in advance!