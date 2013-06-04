Ciao! MQL5 Help Is Now Available in Italian
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We are pleased to announce that MQL5 Help is now available in Italian.
MetaTrader 5 trading platform is popular among traders all over the world and we strive to make it closer to people. It is much more convenient and pleasant to work with the application translated into your native language.
MetaTrader 5 interface has already been translated into more than 20 languages. Italian has become the seventh language offered by MQL5 Help. The Help contains loads of useful information for developers of trading robots including:
At the same time, we do not forget about the user guide for the trading terminal itself. It is now available in 7 languages: English, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Bulgarian, Chinese and Italian. User guides in French and Turkish are under development and will be available soon.
All user guides can be downloaded right from MetaTrader 5, Documentation section and www.metatrader5.com official web site.
Benvenuto, MQL5!