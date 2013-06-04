Ciao! MQL5 Help Is Now Available in Italian

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We are pleased to announce that MQL5 Help is now available in Italian.

MetaTrader 5 trading platform is popular among traders all over the world and we strive to make it closer to people. It is much more convenient and pleasant to work with the application translated into your native language.


MQL5 Help Is Now Available in 7 Languages

MetaTrader 5 interface has already been translated into more than 20 languages. Italian has become the seventh language offered by MQL5 Help. The Help contains loads of useful information for developers of trading robots including:

  • 2740 sections
  • 213 images
  • 326 functions
  • 1237 constant and enumeration values
  • 186 Standard Library classes

At the same time, we do not forget about the user guide for the trading terminal itself. It is now available in 7 languages: English, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Bulgarian, Chinese and Italian. User guides in French and Turkish are under development and will be available soon.

All user guides can be downloaded right from MetaTrader 5, Documentation section and www.metatrader5.com official web site.

Benvenuto, MQL5!

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