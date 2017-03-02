Signal List in TM4 terminal
- Free Signals
- Several issues - main is account issue! double charged!
- I dont see all the signal providers in my MT4
Concerning to the signals in signal tab?
Signals in Metatrader are sorted according to the following criteria:
- rating, and
- the compatibility with your broker's account.
So, if you do not see your desirable signal to subscribe - use Signal webpage here.
Some more information:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.02.21 14:31
The signal's showcase in MQL5.com website shows only real account signals, even if you use the search by name, author, broker function (in filter), it will give you only real account results.
If you search by name in the general search of MQL5.com website (on the top right corner) you will find demo signals too, but these are not present in the general signal's showcase.
If you try the signal's tab in the terminal window of your metaquotes platform, you will only get real account signals if you've got a real trading account and only demo signals if you are trading with a demo account.
And how to subscribe:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I cannot succesfully subscribe to [name of the signal was deleted] copytrade
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.01.10 15:10
Try to follow the instructions below, its easier to subscribe to a signal through your plaftorm:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4/MT5 Terminal Window.
6. Select the paymet method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Optons >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting window that opens, click Next, then Next again, select the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value (right side of window) and click Next.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months, tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
15. Complete your payment for the VPS Service and you are done.
Concerning to the signals in signal tab?
Signals in Metatrader are sorted according to the following criteria:
- rating, and
- the compatibility with your broker's account.
So, if you do not see your desirable signal to subscribe - use Signal webpage here.
Some more information:
Thank you for your reply.
Additional question about the brokers.
As the broker must provide signals: do the demo-accounts for mt4/mt5 by Metaquotes offer as well the signals of their web-site?
Additional question about the brokers.
As the broker must provide signals: do the demo-accounts for mt4/mt5 by Metaquotes offer as well the signals of their web-site?
My account is real. The demo-accounts offer free of charge signals.
I am familiar to real signal subscription in real acount. I did it for other account and other signal (all real).
Thank you for your reply.
Did you use this search in Metatrader?
I used Metatrader's search and found your No China:
Did you use this search in Metatrader?
I used Metatrader's search and found your No China:
Thank you again. OK
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