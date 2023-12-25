Need an older version of mt4
Hey, the new 1045 build has issues.....does anyone have build 1030 or one lower for upload?
- ATTENTION: mt4 b1052 (27.2.2017) editor 1545 (17.2.2017)
- Experts: Time trader v1.1
- MONEY MAKING manual trading system
Fernando Carreiro 2017.02.28 15:03 #3 EN
That is why you should keep backups! I will PM you a zip archive of the two main files!
|Exactly right. Where is your backup?
Alain Verleyen:
Here it is.
Here it is.
ok and thanks
but after a few seconds autoupdate run
and a new version is coming
1045 version
Fernando Carreiro:
Use "/skipupdate" or adjust UAC (User Account Control)!
Use "/skipupdate" or adjust UAC (User Account Control)!
Hi Fernando
thanks
how I can find UAC ?
Mario Trinchero: how I can find UAC ?That is beyond the scope of this forum and I would provide links to outside sources, but I have been warned a few times not to do it, so just do a few google searches on it. In fact, you will find a few specifically explaining what to do to prevent MetaTrader Updates.
Mario Trinchero:
Hi Fernando
thanks
how I can find UAC ?
Hey Mario,
See this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/164311#comment_3945010. It should help you understand and solve your issue. Use the zip file.
miky:Yeah I noticed that too.
Looks like option "/skipupdate" with resent builds stopped working. It just ignores it. The same applies to UAC (User Account Control).
Looks like option "/skipupdate" with resent builds stopped working. It just ignores it. The same applies to UAC (User Account Control).
Alain Verleyen:
Yeah I noticed that too.
Yeah I noticed that too.
I do have some previous builds that works fine still , for example 1065 does not ignore option "/skipupdate". If you need , can provide it.
"Support for MetaTrader 4 client terminal versions below 1065 will be discontinued on the 1st of October 2017"
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