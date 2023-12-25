Need an older version of mt4

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Hey, the new 1045 build has issues.....does anyone have build 1030 or one lower for upload?
 
Here it is.
Files:
1031.zip  10110 kb
 
Fernando Carreiro 2017.02.28 15:03   EN
That is why you should keep backups! I will PM you a zip archive of the two main files!
Exactly right. Where is your backup?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Here it is.

ok and thanks

but after a few seconds autoupdate run

and  a new version is coming

 1045 version

[Deleted]  
Mario Trinchero:

ok and thanks

but after a few seconds autoupdate run

and  a new version is coming

 1045 version

Use "/skipupdate" or adjust UAC (User Account Control)!
 
Fernando Carreiro:
Use "/skipupdate" or adjust UAC (User Account Control)!

Hi Fernando 

thanks

how I can find UAC ? 

[Deleted]  
Mario Trinchero: how I can find UAC ? 
That is beyond the scope of this forum and I would provide links to outside sources, but I have been warned a few times not to do it, so just do a few google searches on it. In fact, you will find a few specifically explaining what to do to prevent MetaTrader Updates.
 
Mario Trinchero:

Hi Fernando 

thanks

how I can find UAC ? 

Hey Mario,

See this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/164311#comment_3945010. It should help you understand and solve your issue. ‌Use the zip file.

 

Fernando Carreiro:
Use "/skipupdate" or adjust UAC (User Account Control)!
Looks like option  "/skipupdate" with resent builds stopped working. It just ignores it. The same applies to UAC (User Account Control).
 
miky:
Looks like option  "/skipupdate" with resent builds stopped working. It just ignores it. The same applies to UAC (User Account Control).
Yeah I noticed that too.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Yeah I noticed that too.

I do have some previous builds that works fine still , for example 1065 does not ignore option  "/skipupdate". If you need ,  can provide it.


"Support for MetaTrader 4 client terminal versions below 1065 will be discontinued on the 1st of October 2017"

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