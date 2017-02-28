ATTENTION: mt4 b1052 (27.2.2017) editor 1545 (17.2.2017)

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Be aware that the a.m. editor seem to have problems with file names like test_v0.1.mq4.

Sad to say, but I would not recommend anybody to update :(

I created a new file test_Names_v0.1 that seems to be ok.

Then I saved it as test_Names_v0.2 - in the editor it looks good - but the folder doesn't have any test_Names_v0.2 -

in contrary it was saved as test_Names_v0.2 and not as test_Names_v0.2.mq4?




This is now the third error of the updated mt4 (no indi.-debugging, wrong date from the server and now the file-rename error) - what the hell is going on?
[Deleted]  
Carl Schreiber:
Be aware that the a.m. editor seem to have problems with file names like test_v0.1.mq4.

Sad to say, but I would not recommend anybody to update :(

I created a new file test_Names_v0.1 that seems to be ok.

Then I saved it as test_Names_v0.2 - in the editor it looks good - but the folder doesn't have any test_Names_v0.2 -

in contrary it was saved as test_Names_v0.2 and not as test_Names_v0.2.mq4?

Then don't remove the file extension. I've never removed it before so I have never detected that problem. I am just in the habit of always placing the extension, simply because you can have several, be it ".mqh", ".mq4", ".mq5" in the same editor.
 
Fernando Carreiro:
Then don't remove the file extension. I've never removed it before so I have never detected that problem. I am just in the habit of always placing the extension, simply because you can have several, be it ".mqh", ".mq4", ".mq5" in the same editor.
The new 1045 build definitely has problems....is there a way I can get build 1030 again....I cleaned up my computer and revert back is gone?
[Deleted]  
Cameron DAndrea: The new 1045 build definitely has problems....is there a way I can get build 1030 again....I cleaned up my computer and revert back is gone?
That is why you should keep backups! I will PM you a zip archive of the two main files!
 
Here it is.
Files:
1031.zip 10110 kb
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