MT4 Installer Closes with no error
tstivers:
I'm trying to install Oanda's MT4.
I don't even know if this website is owned by MetaQuotes,
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I have contacted my broker about it. They told me to contact MetaQuotes. And due to the fact that both Oanda's installer and the one directly from MetaQuotes exhibit the exact same symptoms, I doubt the problem lies in Oanda's version. I would have directly contacted MetaQuotes originally, however after some extensive searching I wasn't able to come across a way to contact them. Thanks for the links.
All IMHO:
If your broker is providing the platform to you, they shouldn't be shirking their responsibility by telling you to contact MetaQuotes; presumably your contract is with your broker, not MetaQuotes. If your broker's support can't resolve the issue, they should be elevating it to MetaQuotes with whom they have a contract for the licensing.
Anyway, given that:
- The installer is working on another computer of yours; and
- This doesn't appear to be a prolific issue routinely reported (as you state yourself, it is a very widely used platform)
Would suggest to me that the problem is most likely with your system. Just for elimination purposes, try running sfc /scannow from an elevated command prompt.
Good luck
All IMHO:
If your broker is providing the platform to you, they shouldn't be shirking their responsibility by telling you to contact MetaQuotes; presumably your contract is with your broker, not MetaQuotes. If your broker's support can't resolve the issue, they should be elevating it to MetaQuotes with whom they have a contract for the licensing.
Anyway, given that:
- The installer is working on another computer of yours; and
- This doesn't appear to be a prolific issue routinely reported (as you state yourself, it is a very widely used platform)
Would suggest to me that the problem is most likely with your system. Just for elimination purposes, try running sfc /scannow from an elevated command prompt.
Good luck
I don't think it's my broker's responsibility though. Sure, if it was their installer specifically that was having issues. But it's both their installer, and the one directly from MetaQuotes. My broker doesn't program the installer, that's MetaQuotes' job. Realistically, my broker doesn't know anything about the problem, only MetaQuotes would be able to provide a proper answer beyond basic troubleshooting steps that I've already performed without any change in results.
Regardless, I've submitted a request to the service desk and am waiting for a response.
I don't think it's my broker's responsibility though. Sure, if it was their installer specifically that was having issues. But it's both their installer, and the one directly from MetaQuotes. My broker doesn't program the installer, that's MetaQuotes' job. Realistically, my broker doesn't know anything about the problem, only MetaQuotes would be able to provide a proper answer beyond basic troubleshooting steps that I've already performed without any change in results.
Regardless, I've submitted a request to the service desk and am waiting for a response.
There isn't an MT4 installer directly from MetaQuotes anymore.
If you downloaded something from MetaQuotes, it would have been trying to install MT5 (even if you clicked an MT4 download link - do a quick search and you'll see what I mean).
Which actually means your computer will not install MT4 (from Oanda) or MT5 (from MetaQuotes). Which brings me back around to thinking the problem is with your system.
However, having said that... now that it is clear you are also having problems with MT5, please see this thread (also on a 64 bit O/S)
I don't think it's my broker's responsibility though. Sure, if it was their installer specifically that was having issues. But it's both their installer, and the one directly from MetaQuotes. My broker doesn't program the installer, that's MetaQuotes' job. Realistically, my broker doesn't know anything about the problem, only MetaQuotes would be able to provide a proper answer beyond basic troubleshooting steps that I've already performed without any change in results.
Regardless, I've submitted a request to the service desk and am waiting for a response.
Anyway. I am running MT4 on several Windows 10 / 64 bits without any problem, so that's not the problem. You probably have something running (or not running) in your computer that interacts with the installer.
There isn't an MT4 installer directly from MetaQuotes anymore.
If you downloaded something from MetaQuotes, it would have been trying to install MT5 (even if you clicked an MT4 download link - do a quick search and you'll see what I mean).
Which actually means your computer will not install MT4 (from Oanda) or MT5 (from MetaQuotes). Which brings me back around to thinking the problem is with your system.
However, having said that... now that it is clear you are also having problems with MT5, please see this thread (also on a 64 bit O/S)
Metatrader has protection against debuggers - it shuts down if it detects any debugger running. Turn off all debuggers and then run setup.
Metatrader has protection against debuggers - it shuts down if it detects any debugger running. Turn off all debuggers and then run setup.
As far as I'm aware, there shouldn't be any debuggers running. The only thing that would cause Visual Studio's debugger to kick in if I run setup normally, is if setup crashes. Then Windows Error Reporting kicks in, and there's the option for me to debug the program with Visual Studio. But it doesn't attach to software at random. And that's the only debugger on my system. Not to mention the computer I am able to install it on also has a very similar installation of Visual Studio, which would have the same debugger. But it works fine there. Yes I tried running it through a debugger a couple times to see if I could catch any exceptions that would tell me what's going on. But the symptoms I'm describing happen without running it through a debugger.
And if what you're saying is true, that's a pretty retarded approach to things. If someone wants to debug their software, the debugger protection is only going to be a mild hurdle that will be easily gotten around. And if it is indeed kicking in because it detects Visual Studio's debugger on my system, then in reality it's only hurting their customers.
As far as I'm aware, there shouldn't be any debuggers running. The only thing that would cause Visual Studio's debugger to kick in if I run setup normally, is if setup crashes. Then Windows Error Reporting kicks in, and there's the option for me to debug the program with Visual Studio. But it doesn't attach to software at random. And that's the only debugger on my system. Not to mention the computer I am able to install it on also has a very similar installation of Visual Studio, which would have the same debugger. But it works fine there. Yes I tried running it through a debugger a couple times to see if I could catch any exceptions that would tell me what's going on. But the symptoms I'm describing happen without running it through a debugger.
And if what you're saying is true, that's a pretty retarded approach to things. If someone wants to debug their software, the debugger protection is only going to be a mild hurdle that will be easily gotten around. And if it is indeed kicking in because it detects Visual Studio's debugger on my system, then in reality it's only hurting their customers.
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I'm trying to install Oanda's MT4. I downloaded the installer from Oanda. When I attempt to run it, my cursor changes to the busy animation for a moment, and then nothing happens. If I examine task manager while running the setup file, I can see that the process starts, and then exits. I've downloaded the installer directly from MetaQuotes as well, and it does the same thing. So this isn't isolated to Oanda's version.
This is really quite frustrating. To be honest with you, there's absolutely no excuse for it. I'm a software developer myself. Crashing is one thing. But to simply close with no message is absolutely unacceptable. This makes it impossible for me to do anything to diagnose the issue. And this is software used to trade millions, if not billions of dollars a day.
I've attempted to run the installer on another computer, and it works fine.
Both computers are using Windows 10 with all updates. The only difference between the two is the one that works is 32 bit, and the one that doesn't is 64 bit.
I've tried disabling my antivirus, ensured any firewalls were disabled (I have windows firewall disabled already and nothing else installed for a firewall). Windows Defender is turned off via group policy. My antivirus is MalwareBytes, which in my experience has never presented an issue. It's a very minimally invasive antivirus.
I've tried debugging the program with Visual Studio, and wasn't able to get any relevant information. No exceptions are thrown. The program just runs when I debug it, and then closes, the same as it would without being run through a debugger.
The fact that there is no clear support avenue for MetaTrader is also absolutely unacceptable. I don't even know if this website is owned by MetaQuotes, because it's not clear. Seriously, what the hell?