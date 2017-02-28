moving averages do really work? - page 2

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mrluck1:

Can i find a perfect combination between several moving averages or several moving averages and some other indicator, 

and i will find the holy grail, or they all  already've been exploited?

You  can not
 

There is no such thing as a holy grail....

But moving averages can be very useful in determining the trend of the market. Use a short term oscillator such as RSI or Stochastic to enter the market in the direction of the trend and you are half way there. Study, test, adjust and REPEAT until you have a good system.

 
Most of indicators are based on MA. So you can count on MA.
 

Here is a tester run based on a startegy just like the one i described in my previous post. So, it is doable....


[Deleted]  
cris224: Here is a tester run based on a startegy just like the one i described in my previous post. So, it is doable....
With a spread of only 1 point? You must be joking! Almost any strategy with just 1 point spread will be a "holy grail". That is what scammers do to target "newbies"!

Please be realistic! Don't try to "scam" users! Yes, I know the term may be a bit harsh here, but that is what you are effectively doing.
EDIT2: And given that you only had a profit factor of 1.41, there is no way that EA will be profitable when used with normal realistic spread values.
So, if you are going to show back-test results, use realistic spread values!

EDIT: Please also read the following forum topic: Consider The Spread Before Buying An EA!!!
 

There is no scam, i am not selling anything. The spread is 1.4 just like my broker. The tester doesn't show decimals on the spread.

And I don't really care what you think, I just showed the guy that is doable.

[Deleted]  
cris224: There is no scam, i am not selling anything. The spread is 1.4 just like my broker. The tester doesn't show decimals on the spread. And I don't really care what you think, I just showed the guy that is doable.
If you are doing it that way, then you are just eluding yourself! Read the link I gave you!

Learn to use the tester properly, as the MT4 Strategy Tester uses "Points" and not "Pips", and that is the reason it does not show decimal places.

If you want to simulate 1.4 pips, you will have to use a spread of "14" points, not "1" (assuming a broker of 3/5 digits, which is definitely the case as you are quoting a decimal position for the spread).

EDIT: And here is another link on the same topic: Strategy Tester Results - Spread
 
mrluck1:

Can i find a perfect combination between several moving averages or several moving averages and some other indicator, 

and i will find the holy grail, or they all  already've been exploited?

One only moving averages is not enough. It should be at least 2-3  indicator of different type to confirm each other's signals.
 
Fernando Carreiro:
If you are doing it that way, then you are just eluding yourself! Read the link I gave you!

Learn to use the tester properly, as the MT4 Strategy Tester uses "Points" and not "Pips", and that is the reason it does not show decimal places.

If you want to simulate 1.4 pips, you will have to use a spread of "14" points, not "1" (assuming a broker of 3/5 digits, which is definitely the case as you are quoting a decimal position for the spread).

EDIT: And here is another link on the same topic: Strategy Tester Results - Spread

Thank you,

Learning something new every day. Back to the drawing board working on the drawdown - way too much for comfort.


[Deleted]  
cris224: Thank you, Learning something new every day. Back to the drawing board working on the drawdown - way too much for comfort.
My apologies for the "Scam" term, but I did not know where you were coming from.

However, from your latest test, please note that you will still have to factor in spread variance as it changes during the day, so test for both the highest spread and the average spread. Also, there is commission to consider (convert commission into pips and add to spread).

Also, your Profit Factor of 1.2 is also very "borderline".
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