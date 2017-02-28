moving averages do really work? - page 2
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Can i find a perfect combination between several moving averages or several moving averages and some other indicator,
and i will find the holy grail, or they all already've been exploited?
There is no such thing as a holy grail....
But moving averages can be very useful in determining the trend of the market. Use a short term oscillator such as RSI or Stochastic to enter the market in the direction of the trend and you are half way there. Study, test, adjust and REPEAT until you have a good system.
Here is a tester run based on a startegy just like the one i described in my previous post. So, it is doable....
Please be realistic! Don't try to "scam" users! Yes, I know the term may be a bit harsh here, but that is what you are effectively doing.
So, if you are going to show back-test results, use realistic spread values!
EDIT: Please also read the following forum topic: Consider The Spread Before Buying An EA!!!
There is no scam, i am not selling anything. The spread is 1.4 just like my broker. The tester doesn't show decimals on the spread.
And I don't really care what you think, I just showed the guy that is doable.
Learn to use the tester properly, as the MT4 Strategy Tester uses "Points" and not "Pips", and that is the reason it does not show decimal places.
If you want to simulate 1.4 pips, you will have to use a spread of "14" points, not "1" (assuming a broker of 3/5 digits, which is definitely the case as you are quoting a decimal position for the spread).
EDIT: And here is another link on the same topic: Strategy Tester Results - Spread
Can i find a perfect combination between several moving averages or several moving averages and some other indicator,
and i will find the holy grail, or they all already've been exploited?
If you are doing it that way, then you are just eluding yourself! Read the link I gave you!
Learn to use the tester properly, as the MT4 Strategy Tester uses "Points" and not "Pips", and that is the reason it does not show decimal places.
If you want to simulate 1.4 pips, you will have to use a spread of "14" points, not "1" (assuming a broker of 3/5 digits, which is definitely the case as you are quoting a decimal position for the spread).
EDIT: And here is another link on the same topic: Strategy Tester Results - Spread
Thank you,
Learning something new every day. Back to the drawing board working on the drawdown - way too much for comfort.
However, from your latest test, please note that you will still have to factor in spread variance as it changes during the day, so test for both the highest spread and the average spread. Also, there is commission to consider (convert commission into pips and add to spread).
Also, your Profit Factor of 1.2 is also very "borderline".