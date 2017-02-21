Advantage of Getting a Forex Broker

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hi, 

  I am curious for the newbies or what we new traders if they have already hired a forex broker even if you are still starting as a trader?

 
Not clear, what you are asking ...
 
SweetAnalyst:   I am curious for the newbies or what we new traders if they have already hired a forex broker even if you are still starting as a trader?
You have to have a broker so you have a data feed. Open a demo account.
 
whroeder1:
You have to have a broker so you have a data feed. Open a demo account.
whroeder1, I see you got your crystal ball today ...
 
SweetAnalyst :

مرحبا، 

  أنا الغريب للنوبي أو ما الجديد التجار إذا كانت قد استأجرت بالفعل سيط تداول العملات الأجنبية حتى لو كنت لا تزال ابتداء تاجر؟

مرحبا بك انا في البداية و أرجو  المساعدة 
 
Atrees:
مرحبا بك انا في البداية و أرجو  المساعدة 
Look at this post - translate the forum using in-built translation feature located above every post here:



and write in English language here please.
 
You need a forex broker to trade. What are you asking?
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