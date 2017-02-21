Advantage of Getting a Forex Broker
Not clear, what you are asking ...
SweetAnalyst: I am curious for the newbies or what we new traders if they have already hired a forex broker even if you are still starting as a trader?
|You have to have a broker so you have a data feed. Open a demo account.
whroeder1:whroeder1, I see you got your crystal ball today ...
|You have to have a broker so you have a data feed. Open a demo account.
SweetAnalyst :مرحبا بك انا في البداية و أرجو المساعدة
مرحبا،
أنا الغريب للنوبي أو ما الجديد التجار إذا كانت قد استأجرت بالفعل سيط تداول العملات الأجنبية حتى لو كنت لا تزال ابتداء تاجر؟
You need a forex broker to trade. What are you asking?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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hi,
I am curious for the newbies or what we new traders if they have already hired a forex broker even if you are still starting as a trader?