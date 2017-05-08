Unable to connect Demo account.

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Hello, 

Today I was unable to login in my demo account and I've find out error as given.


attaching the image as above.


Please help!!!

 
lovelyupdates:

Hello, 

Today I was unable to login in my demo account and I've find out error as given.


attaching the image as above.


Please help!!!

n/a Not Announced - server down ask your broker.
 
It is related to the broker (not Metatrader). You can ask the broker about this situation.

Because it is the holiday in some countries today (8th of May), but there is no holiday in some other countries. Besides, I think the brokers are expecting the high volatility on the market after French election so I think some of the brokers 'confused with the situation'.

You should contact with the broker and ask them about their demo for example.
 
lovelyupdates:

Hello, 

Today I was unable to login in my demo account and I've find out error as given.


attaching the image as above.


Please help!!!


If you are talking about MT4 so demo account works for me with them:


 
It's a demo account. They all expire after a period of non-use. On some brokers they expire at a fixed interval. Just open a new one. Done.
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