ea - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Pls dear moderators can you reply my question/ea problem?
ps. ı m a metatrader user and loss money.
I'm still unclear on what exactly your problem is.
Please extract the section of code from your EA that is causing you problems, and explain clearly the issue.
ps. ı m a metatrader user and loss money.
That is unfortunate, however I'm not sure what is the relevance of saying that?
am ı writing chinesse?
or are you joking?
anyway dont forget it.
I'm still unclear on what exactly your problem is.
Please extract the section of code from your EA that is causing you problems, and explain clearly the issue.
That is unfortunate, however I'm not sure what is the relevance of saying that?
am ı writing chinesse?
or are you joking?
anyway dont forget it.
I am afraid not. I still do not understand whether you are looking to:
Unfortunately I do not have the spare time to go through nearly 400 lines of code to find a problem that I'm not even clear about.
Perhaps I am too stupid to understand, so I will leave you with my best wishes that someone else can understand your issues and help you.
Good luck!
The insults will come soon.
[ link removed by moderator ]
Please do not post links to other websites. Thank you
I follow this forum every day.
there is very success works and ı see always.
[ link removed by moderator ]
Please do not post links to other websites. Thank you
oki dear moderators