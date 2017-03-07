ea - page 2
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That is no use to anyone. If you want to share the code, then share it.
Isn't there anyone who will create my expert pls?
Generally speaking, this forum is a good place to find help fixing a problem (e.g. why am I getting this error?) but not a good place to get entire projects coded for free (e.g. please can you code this EA for me?).
But you may get lucky.
Good luck
Thanks friends for your replies.
Please could someone check it out and fix it The problem with this EA?
The position switches off automatically. There is a button called delay. Sometimes I use it when testing.
Thanks in advance
regards
Please could someone check it out and fix it The problem with this EA?
The position switches off automatically. There is a button called delay. Sometimes I use it when testing.
Thanks in advance
regards
You will need to be more specific about your problem.
Your code does not have a button called delay.
You will need to be more specific about your problem.
Your code does not have a button called delay.