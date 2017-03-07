ea - page 2

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I would like to make an expert based on an indicator on mt4. 
Thank you
 
Please do not just post screenshots and write "Nice Indicator"

That is no use to anyone. If you want to share the code, then share it.
 
Ok, ı understood keith
 
Isn't there anyone who will create my expert pls?
 
Cengiz Çimen:
Isn't there anyone who will create my expert pls?

Generally speaking, this forum is a good place to find help fixing a problem (e.g. why am I getting this error?) but not a good place to get entire projects coded for free (e.g. please can you code this EA for me?).

But you may get lucky.

Good luck  

 
DocaBossay: I would like to make
You have only three choices: Search for it, learn to code it, or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. We're not going to code it for you. We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
 

Thanks friends for your replies.

 

Please  could someone check it out and fix it The problem with this EA?

The position switches off automatically. There is a button called delay. Sometimes I use it when testing.

 

 

Thanks in advance

regards 

Files:
AbsoluteStrengthEA_4.mq5  12 kb
 
Cengiz Çimen:

Please  could someone check it out and fix it The problem with this EA?

The position switches off automatically. There is a button called delay. Sometimes I use it when testing.

 

 

Thanks in advance

regards 

You will need to be more specific about your problem.

Your code does not have a button called delay. 

 
honest_knave:

You will need to be more specific about your problem.

Your code does not have a button called delay. 

For example, the buy position is opened and the signal is long. After 2-3 signals, it closes the last position automatically, ea. There is no reverse signal in the middle but it closes the last open position expert.
Files:
Resim1a.png  73 kb
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