Buy ROBOT on Demo account.How can I move it to Real account.
I do not think it is possible ...
Anyway, forum moderators are not moderating the Market and the Signals so you should send a request to the service desk for example.
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How to buy/sell robot
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page74#comment_2694942
How to Write a Product Review in the Market
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page74#comment_2697533
Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
Dear Admin.. just now I have bought ( ultimate tick scalper)EA by neteller .. EA Price 98$.. but I bought it from my demo account.. that's why I am not able to use this EA my Real account.. ( because I have no idea about mql4 EA buying system,
Please tell me how can I used this EA in my Real account
Do you mean that this EA you've bought is only for demo accounts? or that you have installed it in your demo account first?
If its the second, of course you can use it in your real account or any other Metatrader platform (as long as it is same version 4 or 5).
Go to your MT platform's Data Folder, open it and locate the EA in the MQL4 >> Experts folder:
Copy the EA and paste it to the Expert's folder (the same way) of the real account MT platform.
If your real account is in the same broker and MT platform, then it much simpler, just log in to your real account and attach EA to a chart:
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Please tell me how can I used this EA in my Real account