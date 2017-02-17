get the slope of a trendline
hongbin fei:Simply, by drawing trend line(s) on the low prices & high prices (candle shadow)
hi,
how can I get the slope of a trendline
thanks
hi,
how can I get the slope of a trendline
thanks
Mohammad Soubra:slope?
Simply, by drawing trend line(s) on the low prices & high prices (candle shadow)
Simply, by drawing trend line(s) on the low prices & high prices (candle shadow)
hongbin fei: how can I get the slope of a trendline
|Change in price of the two end points divided by change in time of the two end points. Right click -> properties
whroeder1:thanks!
|Change in price of the two end points divided by change in time of the two end points.
EXAMPLE
Mohammad Soubra:I want get the value by mql's code
EXAMPLE
hongbin fei:
I want get the value by mql's code
I want get the value by mql's code
yes possible
by using this function:
bool ObjectCreate(
long chart_id, // chart ID
string object_name, // object name
ENUM_OBJECT object_type, // object type
int sub_window, // window index
datetime time1, // time of the first anchor point
double price1, // price of the first anchor point
...
datetime timeN=0, // time of the N-th anchor point
double priceN=0 // price of the N-th anchor point
);
long chart_id, // chart ID
string object_name, // object name
ENUM_OBJECT object_type, // object type
int sub_window, // window index
datetime time1, // time of the first anchor point
double price1, // price of the first anchor point
...
datetime timeN=0, // time of the N-th anchor point
double priceN=0 // price of the N-th anchor point
);
something like:
ObjectCreate("MS3_Line",OBJ_TREND,0,mopen,MS3,Time[0]+(Period()*60*30),MS3);
The above is MQL4 language (MT4)
don't take me wrong but why do you need a slope for? I am just curious as an mathematician.
hongbin fei:Understood. That's interesting. Good luck
I have a ea to draw trendline, if 2 line is same slope, then remove one
I have a ea to draw trendline, if 2 line is same slope, then remove one
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how can I get the slope of a trendline
thanks