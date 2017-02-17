get the slope of a trendline - page 2
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I have a ea to draw trendline, if 2 line is same slope, then remove one
Wouldn't it be better to check the anchor points then?
Although unlikely, you could have 2 trendlines in different locations but with the same slope.
Wouldn't it be better to check the anchor points then?
Although unlikely, you could have 2 trendlines in different locations but with the same slope.
And the same "trend" with 2 trendlines and different anchor points.
I had to think about that one for a minute! Do you mean this scenario?
I had to think about that one for a minute! Do you mean this scenario?
Yes. Just to say that your idea of check anchor points could potentially leads to a bug. Depending of the context of course.