get the slope of a trendline - page 2

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hongbin fei:
I have a ea to draw trendline, if 2 line is same slope, then remove one

Wouldn't it be better to check the anchor points then?

Although unlikely, you could have 2 trendlines in different locations but with the same slope. 

 
honest_knave:

Wouldn't it be better to check the anchor points then?

Although unlikely, you could have 2 trendlines in different locations but with the same slope. 

And the same "trend" with 2 trendlines and different anchor points.
 
Alain Verleyen:
And the same "trend" with 2 trendlines and different anchor points.

I had to think about that one for a minute! Do you mean this scenario?

 

 
honest_knave:

I had to think about that one for a minute! Do you mean this scenario?

 

Yes. Just to say that your idea of check anchor points could potentially leads to a bug. Depending of the context of course.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Yes. Just to say that your idea of check anchor points could potentially leads to a bug. Depending of the context of course.
Yes, you're quite correct. I hadn't thought of that scenario
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