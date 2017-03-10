Problems in EA Metatrader4 (maybe regarding ChartSetSymbolPeriod and some bars load?)
I
hope this will be easy question for some of you as I'm only a
newbie with Forex. I don't know why this occurred. It may be because I
attempted to debug a script file.
A few weeks ago I was debugging with MetaEditor (Build 1526), ...
1 - I "Compiled" the code. Generated no errors or warnings. Everything looked good. I left clicked on the top icon bar's "Run" button. At this point, MetaTrader (Build 1045) was displayed. I wasn't surprised as it was expected.
2 - I left clicked the MetaTrader and moved the mouse to the EURUSD currency. The square icon appeared under the mouse pointer just as expected. Nothing new. After I released it I waited until for the next bar. Nothing was unique.
3 - Yet, shortly after the next bar appeared and MetaEditor once
more displayed itself at the pre-selected breakpoint, as expected. I left
clicked over the "Step Into" icon. The highlighted line
progressed just as usual. Everything looked good.
4 - However, … a moment later (actually about 10 seconds) the highlighted line returned to the normal color like all the other lines! I looked up and I noticed the "Step Into" icon was now grayed out! It no longer was a valid option to choose!
What happened? And how can I remove or reset ME to prevent this from happening again? Who should I talk to about this?
To correct this:
1 - I've shutdown, re-started, and tried everything again. Nothing changed as I saw the same results.
2 - I tested this process with another EA and I got the same results. Once more I got the same exact results!
3 - I even tried updating the the latest version of MQL4. Once again ... the same results!
4 - Yet, I have not deleted the entire application and installing it onto a another hard drive. Would that make a difference?
As it stands now, my version of ME is useless without "Step Into".
Thanks in advance
Wait next official release or try current beta 1052.
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello everyone,
I have a problem regarding an EA in Metatrader4 build 1045 (SimpleFX MetaTrader 4 Terminal) on Windows 10. Until a while ago, the EA worked just fine.
The problem is.. I make little improvements every day, and some day it stopped working properly (or simulating until the end).
The EA uses only 2 functions: OnInit and OnDeinit (it's not a real EA, it only does some simulations as an EA):
- OnInit:
- OnDeinit:
Or the last things that happen in another scenario are:
Either way, the simulation does not end properly (getting data from decisions on all symbols).
What the EA prints when it changes charts properly:
I posted all that I could, because the EA is very huge (30+ files) and cannot be properly run without WebService put in IIS, SQL database set up, and so on, but of interest should be what i wrote.
Does anybody know what I might do wrong?
Thank you.