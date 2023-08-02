Information about the Object Class from Standard Library

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I'm trying to understand the Standard Library by working my way from top->down. I cannot make sense of what the following syntax is trying to accomplish. Its found within the Include\Object.mqh. It appears like its the highest Object from which all other objects have inheritance. Perhaps its a Link_List ... lol ... ok I dunno. Please help explain. 

CObject(void): m_prev(NULL),m_next(NULL)    {                   }

Whats the meaning of the [ : ]

Is the middle part the function Parameters?

What is the Prev and Next used for?

 
Ubzen:

I'm trying to understand the Standard Library by working my way from top->down. I cannot make sense of what the following syntax is trying to accomplish. Its found within the Include\Object.mqh. It appears like its the highest Object from which all other objects have inheritance. Perhaps its a Link_List ... lol ... ok I dunno. Please help explain. 

Whats the meaning of the [ : ]

Is the middle part the function Parameters?

What is the Prev and Next used for?

This is the constructor of the class CObject :

There is a special syntax to initialize an object using a constructor. Constructor initializers (special constructions for initialization) for the members of a struct or class can be specified in the initialization list.

See documentation...

Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Data Types / Structures and Classes
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Data Types / Structures and Classes
  • www.mql5.com
Language Basics / Data Types / Structures and Classes - Documentation on MQL5
 
angevoyageur: This is the constructor of the class CObject : See documentation...
Thank you. I understand what a constructor is but that one looks like theres 3 different functions. The examples from the Docs helps allot.
 
Ubzen:
Thank you. I understand what a constructor is but that one looks like theres 3 different functions. The examples from the Docs helps allot.
Don't worry, first time I encountered this syntax I was a little surprised too.
 

I have the following error on line 18 of Object.mqh, is this a bug in metatrader 5 build 3815?


 
Ulises Ulpiano Cune #:

I have the following error on line 18 of Object.mqh, is this a bug in metatrader 5 build 3815?


Seems like it. As far as I know last official release is 3802. Try with that, I am sure it will compile, but haven't tested.


 
Ulises Ulpiano Cune #:

I have the following error on line 18 of Object.mqh, is this a bug in metatrader 5 build 3815?


I can't see any such problem with 3815.

Please post the needed code to reproduce it.

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