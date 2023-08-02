Information about the Object Class from Standard Library
I'm trying to understand the Standard Library by working my way from top->down. I cannot make sense of what the following syntax is trying to accomplish. Its found within the Include\Object.mqh. It appears like its the highest Object from which all other objects have inheritance. Perhaps its a Link_List ... lol ... ok I dunno. Please help explain.
Whats the meaning of the [ : ]
Is the middle part the function Parameters?
What is the Prev and Next used for?
This is the constructor of the class CObject :
There is a special syntax to initialize an object using a constructor. Constructor initializers (special constructions for initialization) for the members of a struct or class can be specified in the initialization list.
See documentation...
- www.mql5.com
Thank you. I understand what a constructor is but that one looks like theres 3 different functions. The examples from the Docs helps allot.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I'm trying to understand the Standard Library by working my way from top->down. I cannot make sense of what the following syntax is trying to accomplish. Its found within the Include\Object.mqh. It appears like its the highest Object from which all other objects have inheritance. Perhaps its a Link_List ... lol ... ok I dunno. Please help explain.
Whats the meaning of the [ : ]
Is the middle part the function Parameters?
What is the Prev and Next used for?