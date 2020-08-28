What is my login?

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I know my website login and the user name (the random numbers)  but what is the password!?  How can i reset that?
 

Do you mean in MQL5?

See below:


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Do you mean in MQL5?

See below:

 

Yeah, but that asks for the current password which I dont know
 
msc0015:
Yeah, but that asks for the current password which I dont know

Log out on your upper right corner, try to log in again and click on: forgot it (password)

 

 
wdlane:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

What is my login?

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.02.12 21:27

Log out on your upper right corner, try to log in again and click on: forgot it (password)

 


 
Recover password problem mql5.com
I do not know , nor my Login , nor my password. So I come to this screen. Can I fill in any new Login ? Or do I need the Login name that is connected to this email address ?  On the previous screen it said:  The email is already in use.   "Your password will be send to the e-mail address specified"   is not working.   Because for a second day in a row I receive noting on the email address. Not in my inbox and not in my Spam folder.  My problem is that I am writing this on this forum logged in with my User and Password that is linked to my regular email address. But when paying I need to log in with the email address that is linked to my PayPal account. Obviously I have used this email once before to log in to mql5.com ... but I lost user and pass .... Any solution ? 
 
Pipperoni:

I do not know , nor my Login , nor my password. So I come to this screen. Can I fill in any new Login ? Or do I need the Login name that is connected to this email address ?  On the previous screen it said:  The email is already in use.   "Your password will be send to the e-mail address specified"   is not working.   Because for a second day in a row I receive noting on the email address. Not in my inbox and not in my Spam folder.  My problem is that I am writing this on this forum logged in with my User and Password that is linked to my regular email address. But when paying I need to log in with the email address that is linked to my PayPal account. Obviously I have used this email once before to log in to mql5.com ... but I lost user and pass .... Any solution ? 

Is it Community tab in Metatrader?
It should be your forum login/pass.
Your login is pipperoni
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/[your login]

 
Pipperoni:

I do not know , nor my Login , nor my password. So I come to this screen. Can I fill in any new Login ? Or do I need the Login name that is connected to this email address ?  On the previous screen it said:  The email is already in use.   "Your password will be send to the e-mail address specified"   is not working.   Because for a second day in a row I receive noting on the email address. Not in my inbox and not in my Spam folder.  My problem is that I am writing this on this forum logged in with my User and Password that is linked to my regular email address. But when paying I need to log in with the email address that is linked to my PayPal account. Obviously I have used this email once before to log in to mql5.com ... but I lost user and pass .... Any solution ? 

Start here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Start here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

Thanks Eleni, but that page brings me to this:

email mql5.com
What brings us again to this place:  
sdsf
But the password is never send to that email ...probably because the login name is incorrect (I know only the email address)  

 
Pipperoni:

Thanks Eleni, but that page brings me to this:


What brings us again to this place:  

But the password is never send to that email ...probably because the login name is incorrect (I know only the email address)  

If you know the email you used for the initial registration, use my above link to send a new password to that email and then go back to MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and login using the new password.

Your login must be pipperoni.
 
Sergey Golubev:

Is it Community tab in Metatrader?
It should be your forum login/pass.
Your login is pipperoni
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/[your login]

Thanks Sergey.

I am now logged in with Pipperoni and a sertain email address that is used for this login .... However my Paypal account uses an other email address. So I can not pay with Paypal. 
This Paypal email address .... I once used to register on mql5.com   .... so when I try to switch my Pipperoni email address to that used by Paypal .... it says :  Email address already in use.  And I dont know the user and pass  of that login credentials any more .     What now ?
dadf

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