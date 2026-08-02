Can't login into my MQL5 account
You need to login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community (and not anywhere else) with your MQL5 account login, which is psytrading and NOT your email or Google account.
Then click the Market option at the bottom right of your MT5 terminal, or in the Navigator window and find the utility you want to purhcase.
Complete your purchase and then click the Install option to install it in your MT5 terminal.
PS. Since you are logged into your MQL5 account here in this website (MQL5.com) and you can post in this forum, your current MQL5 account password that you used here, is still valid. If you want to reset it, use this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
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Dear reader, I urgently need help. I am participating in a challenge using MetaTrader 5.
I want to purchase a trading utility via the Marketplace, but I am getting stuck when logging in and entering my password. I can log in to MetaTrader 5 with my Google account.
I have also tried logging in with my email addresses, but I am not receiving any emails to reset my password. The system indicates that the email addresses already exist, but I am not receiving the reset link.
I am starting to feel a bit desperate because I still cannot trade. It might be due to my age (57), but I just can't figure it out myself.
This is what I want to do: log in to MetaTrader 5, and use the trading assistant to place trades directly on the screen, just like in TradingView.
Currently, I can trade with the MetaTrader version that I downloaded from my broker, but those login details do not work on the Marketplace and I cannot trade without this trading assistant. What should I do? Kind regards, Enrico