Free EA to Paid EA in Market

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Hi,

If I published an EA for free that user can understand it well and later after 2 months if set it's price  then what will happen

peoples who downloaded as free they can use free until they finished their activation (is this correct?)

Peoples who downloaded as free after changing as paid activation will also applied on them  because possible they will used unlimited copies during free ea to their friends and family?
 
Mohammad Soubra:
It might run as before
No change because they got it free with no activation that time
I downloaded before a free ea when they set price its under activation , so if any experienced this want to ask
 
Waseem Raza:
I downloaded before a free ea when they set price its under activation , so if any experienced this want to ask
I think I am wrong 
Sorry
 
Deevog:
Hi,

If I published an EA for free ...

peoples who downloaded as free they can use free until they finished their activation (is this correct?)


Yes you are correct 
 

These EA's were downloaded as free from Market but when their author set prices these products changed into limited with per activation's. As can be seen in prices mentioned free.

 

 
Waseem Raza:

These EA's were downloaded as free from Market but when their author set prices these products changed into limited with per activation's. As can be seen in prices mentioned free.

 

Yes Waseem you are right
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