Free EA to Paid EA in Market
Mohammad Soubra:I downloaded before a free ea when they set price its under activation , so if any experienced this want to ask
It might run as before
It might run as before
No change because they got it free with no activation that time
Waseem Raza:I think I am wrong
I downloaded before a free ea when they set price its under activation , so if any experienced this want to ask
I downloaded before a free ea when they set price its under activation , so if any experienced this want to ask
Sorry
Deevog:
Hi,
If I published an EA for free ...
Hi,
If I published an EA for free ...
Yes you are correct
peoples who downloaded as free they can use free until they finished their activation (is this correct?)
peoples who downloaded as free they can use free until they finished their activation (is this correct?)
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If I published an EA for free that user can understand it well and later after 2 months if set it's price then what will happen
peoples who downloaded as free they can use free until they finished their activation (is this correct?)
Peoples who downloaded as free after changing as paid activation will also applied on them because possible they will used unlimited copies during free ea to their friends and family?