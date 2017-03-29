Cloud agents, Is it a profitable business?

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  • 23% (12)
  • 49% (26)
  • 28% (15)
Total voters: 53
 
Unless your computer is already 24/7 and had spare cpu to sell else it is not worth it.
 
Dua Yong Rew:
Unless your computer is already 24/7 and had spare cpu to sell else it is not worth it.
Some of them told me it is just few cents (or few dollars) profit!
So, not deserve
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Some of them told me it is just few cents (or few dollars) profit!
So, not deserve
 with pc on 24/7 used for just this only 0.008 in a week so its not worth it 
[Deleted]  
Mohammad Soubra: Some of them told me it is just few cents (or few dollars) profit! So, not deserve
I've only been using it for 22 days so far, for a total of $3.46, which gives an average of $0.1573 per day or a projected value of $57.40 per year.

I have an average PR (Performance Ratio) of 142 with the following hardware available 24/7:  Intel Core i7-4790T @ 2.70GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Windows 10 Pro 64-bit)

 
Oh my god!
 
Yeah - not worth it.
 
Seems the best place to get/provide services is the Freelance jobs
 
you will not cover your electricity bill. as i mention if you really have a computer already running 24/7 and some spare cpu then its a little more worth it
 
Dua Yong Rew:
you will not cover your electricity bill. as i mention if you really have a computer already running 24/7 and some spare cpu then its a little more worth it
Suppose to increase the charges would be little profitable than current time and could deserve 
 

Demand is way to weak to make this profitable. If you still want to compete you need extremely fast (overcloked) single core speed and almost no power consumption at idle. AMD and Intel is trying but so far it's not enough.


Here in Latvia we get like 0,16$/kwh tariff.

And if my pc systems are able to get say 10$/month

Then we should compute what is break even point for 10$ : 10/0,16= 62,5kwh and that is about 86 Watts 24/7.

Basically if you can make 10$/moth and use less than 86Watts on avarage - you are making something.


Sure, if go bit more fraudulent ways when you get electricity for free you could get some income but since demand isn't there you be making few bucks a month if you lucky.


There are much better ways how you can make money passively using your pc resources. I do sell my pc resources to cloud but I doing that because I like who whole system but not for profit.

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