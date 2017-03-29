Cloud agents, Is it a profitable business? - page 2

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With high energy prices and expensive computer components I guess it's not!!. I don't believe a standard pc will ever be able to accumulate enough funds to purchase a PC.
 

Well, I got funds and I got myself nice AMD ryzen 7 system with 3200 ddr4 ram.

Problem right now is that low ghz makes low pr score as well. Even if my new processor is faster with lower ghz. that doesn't help. In this cloud app my old 2500k@4.5ghz right now is kicking my Ryzen7@3.8ghz and ddr4@3200mhz butt.Low pr scores with new AMD Ryzen processor


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