Cloud agents, Is it a profitable business? - page 2
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Well, I got funds and I got myself nice AMD ryzen 7 system with 3200 ddr4 ram.
Problem right now is that low ghz makes low pr score as well. Even if my new processor is faster with lower ghz. that doesn't help. In this cloud app my old 2500k@4.5ghz right now is kicking my Ryzen7@3.8ghz and ddr4@3200mhz butt.