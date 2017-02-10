Determine current color of indicator line?

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Hello,

 

I am using the indicator  "TMAcentered MACD v1.2.ex4 " and I want to include it into my EA. But right now I got a problem, how can I determine the current color of it programmatically ?

regards,

salexes 

Files:
TMAcentered_MACD_v1.2.ex4  16 kb
 

Here is the source code of v1.0 which sadly redraws in history, the version 1.2 attached in the above post does not do that, thats why I would have liked to use it.

Maybe the code of v1.0 is enough to figure out how to detect the different colors.

 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        TriangularMA centered.mq4 |
//|                                                           mladen |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_color1  DeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_color2  OrangeRed
#property indicator_color3  DimGray
#property indicator_width1  2
#property indicator_width2  2
#property indicator_width3  1

//
//
//
//
//

extern int FastHalfLength = 50;
extern int SlowHalfLength = 100;
extern int Price          = PRICE_CLOSE;

//
//
//
//
//

double ExtMapBuffer[];
double Uptrend[];
double Dntrend[];
double buffer2[];
double buffer3[];
double buffer4[];
double pricesArray[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//
//
//
//

int init()
{
   FastHalfLength=MathMax(FastHalfLength,1);
   SlowHalfLength=MathMax(SlowHalfLength,1);

   IndicatorBuffers(7);  
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Uptrend);  SetIndexDrawBegin(0,SlowHalfLength);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Dntrend);  SetIndexDrawBegin(1,SlowHalfLength);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,buffer2);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtMapBuffer);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer, true);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,buffer3);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,buffer4);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,pricesArray);
      SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID);
      SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID);
      SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID);

   return(0);
}
int deinit() { return(0); }




//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//
//
//
//
//

int start()
{
   double sum,sumw;
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
   int i,j,k,limit;

   if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
           limit=MathMin(Bars-counted_bars,Bars-1);
           limit=MathMax(limit,FastHalfLength);
           limit=MathMax(limit,SlowHalfLength);


    double trend[];

    ArrayResize(trend, limit);
    ArraySetAsSeries(trend, true);

   //
   //
   //
   //
   //
  
   for (i=limit;i>=0;i--) pricesArray[i] = iMA(NULL,0,1,0,MODE_SMA,Price,i);
   for (i=limit;i>=0;i--)
   {
         buffer3[i] = calculateTma(pricesArray,FastHalfLength,i);
         buffer4[i] = calculateTma(pricesArray,SlowHalfLength,i);
         ExtMapBuffer[i] = buffer3[i]-buffer4[i];
         buffer2[i] = 0;


        trend[i] = trend[i+1];
        if (ExtMapBuffer[i]> ExtMapBuffer[i+1]) trend[i] =1;
        if (ExtMapBuffer[i]< ExtMapBuffer[i+1]) trend[i] =-1;
    
    if (trend[i]>0)
    { Uptrend[i] = ExtMapBuffer[i];
      if (trend[i+1]<0) Uptrend[i+1]=ExtMapBuffer[i+1];
      Dntrend[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
    }
    else              
    if (trend[i]<0)
    {
      Dntrend[i] = ExtMapBuffer[i];
      if (trend[i+1]>0) Dntrend[i+1]=ExtMapBuffer[i+1];
      Uptrend[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
    }    


   }
  
   //
   //
   //
   //
   //
  
   return(0);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//
//
//
//
//

double calculateTma(double& prices[], int halfLength, int i)
{
   int j,k;

   double sum  = (halfLength+1)*prices[i];
   double sumw = (halfLength+1);

   for(j=1, k=halfLength; j<=halfLength; j++, k--)
   {
      sum  += k*prices[i+j];
      sumw += k;

      if (j<=i)
      {
         sum  += k*prices[i-j];
         sumw += k;
      }
   }
   return(sum/sumw);
}

 
You don't need to know the colour. You need to check the buffers' values. if != EMPTY_VALUE, then you know that that buffer line is visible.

But you also need to take into account that for a line to show, the previous buffer also usually != EMPTY_VALUE.
 

Thank you for your answer!

I know, the line is always shown. My problem is that i need to know the color. 

Looking at the value it provides didn't really helped me, any suggestions ? In some cases all got values in it.

  

 
You cannot get the colour, the colour is irrelevant as it can be inputted as a different colour in the indicator inputs.

If you compare adjacent bars and the buffer has a value for both, then you know that that buffer draws a line between those 2 bars.

The problem comes when some indicators more than 1 buffer draws a line between the same 2 bars, then only 1 colour shows.

A good way to check is to put the indicator on a chart and set the colour for all drawn buffers except 1 to no colour. Then only 1 colour will show in sections. The buffer that always has a value for the bars where the line shows is the buffer that you are interested in for that particular colour.
 
salexes:

Here is the source code of v1.0 which sadly redraws in history, the version 1.2 attached in the above post does not do that, thats why I would have liked to use it.

Maybe the code of v1.0 is enough to figure out how to detect the different colors.

 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        TriangularMA centered.mq4 |
//|                                                           mladen |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_color1  DeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_color2  OrangeRed
#property indicator_color3  DimGray
#property indicator_width1  2
#property indicator_width2  2
#property indicator_width3  1

//
//
//
//
//

extern int FastHalfLength = 50;
extern int SlowHalfLength = 100;
extern int Price          = PRICE_CLOSE;

//
//
//
//
//

double ExtMapBuffer[];
double Uptrend[];
double Dntrend[];
double buffer2[];
double buffer3[];
double buffer4[];
double pricesArray[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//
//
//
//

int init()
{
   FastHalfLength=MathMax(FastHalfLength,1);
   SlowHalfLength=MathMax(SlowHalfLength,1);

   IndicatorBuffers(7);  
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Uptrend);  SetIndexDrawBegin(0,SlowHalfLength);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Dntrend);  SetIndexDrawBegin(1,SlowHalfLength);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,buffer2);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtMapBuffer);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ExtMapBuffer, true);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,buffer3);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,buffer4);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,pricesArray);
      SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID);
      SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID);
      SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID);

   return(0);
}
int deinit() { return(0); }




//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//
//
//
//
//

int start()
{
   double sum,sumw;
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
   int i,j,k,limit;

   if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
           limit=MathMin(Bars-counted_bars,Bars-1);
           limit=MathMax(limit,FastHalfLength);
           limit=MathMax(limit,SlowHalfLength);


    double trend[];

    ArrayResize(trend, limit);
    ArraySetAsSeries(trend, true);

   //
   //
   //
   //
   //
  
   for (i=limit;i>=0;i--) pricesArray[i] = iMA(NULL,0,1,0,MODE_SMA,Price,i);
   for (i=limit;i>=0;i--)
   {
         buffer3[i] = calculateTma(pricesArray,FastHalfLength,i);
         buffer4[i] = calculateTma(pricesArray,SlowHalfLength,i);
         ExtMapBuffer[i] = buffer3[i]-buffer4[i];
         buffer2[i] = 0;


        trend[i] = trend[i+1];
        if (ExtMapBuffer[i]> ExtMapBuffer[i+1]) trend[i] =1;
        if (ExtMapBuffer[i]< ExtMapBuffer[i+1]) trend[i] =-1;
    
    if (trend[i]>0)
    { Uptrend[i] = ExtMapBuffer[i];
      if (trend[i+1]<0) Uptrend[i+1]=ExtMapBuffer[i+1];
      Dntrend[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
    }
    else              
    if (trend[i]<0)
    {
      Dntrend[i] = ExtMapBuffer[i];
      if (trend[i+1]>0) Dntrend[i+1]=ExtMapBuffer[i+1];
      Uptrend[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
    }    


   }
  
   //
   //
   //
   //
   //
  
   return(0);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//
//
//
//
//

double calculateTma(double& prices[], int halfLength, int i)
{
   int j,k;

   double sum  = (halfLength+1)*prices[i];
   double sumw = (halfLength+1);

   for(j=1, k=halfLength; j<=halfLength; j++, k--)
   {
      sum  += k*prices[i+j];
      sumw += k;

      if (j<=i)
      {
         sum  += k*prices[i-j];
         sumw += k;
      }
   }
   return(sum/sumw);
}

All TMA centered recalculates

If it does not, then it is using simple LWMA and has nothing in common with centered TMA (or TMA)
 
salexes: I know, the line is always shown. My problem is that i need to know the color.
#property indicator_color1  DeepSkyBlue
#property indicator_color2  OrangeRed
#property indicator_color3  DimGray
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 forum
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