Forex Market Update - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
EUR USD
Traders are expecting an action packed week ahead wherein the outcome of the ECB policy meeting is awaited along with key economic data out of the bloc. Additionally, a speech by the central bank President, Mario Draghi is also expected to garner market interest.
GBP USD
Going forward, investors have their plate full with a raft of economic data scheduled for release in the UK. Also, investors will closely monitor the BoE monetary policy meeting for further direction.
USD JPY
Traders would focus on leading economic and coincident index from Japan ahead in the week.
USD CHF
Apart from external cues, traders would keep an eye on Swiss economic data which includes manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate, consumer price index and industrial production data.
USD CAD
All eyes are now set on the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision this week, after upbeat fourth quarter GDP data reduced the possibility that the central bank would consider cutting interest rates.
AUD USD
Looking ahead, traders will closely monitor the RBA monetary policy meeting for further direction in the pair. Additionally, a series of economic data from Australia and China will influence risk sentiment among traders.
Gold
Ahead in the week, traders would focus on the US nonfarm payrolls data, after last week’s jobless claims data highlighted a fragile state of the recovery in the US labor market.
Crude Oil
The global macroeconomic data would remain a key catalyst in this week’s market action. Oil traders would also watch events unfolding in Ukraine, after key Western nations stated that there was an “armed invasion” of Ukraine’s volatile Crimean peninsula by Russian troops.
Forex Market Update 05Mar14
This morning, the USD is trading mixed against most of the major currencies.
The EUR is trading on a lower footing as investors remained cautious ahead of the ECB’s monetary policy meeting scheduled tomorrow. Meanwhile, upbeat data from the Euro-zone and after easing crisis in Ukraine, did little to change the “risk-off” sentiment existing in the market. An official data confirmed that the Euro-zone’s economy expanded in-line with market estimates for the fourth quarter while annual retail sales rebounded in January. Meanwhile, the Markit economics reported that the region’s private sector registered its busiest month in over two and a half years in February.
The AUD witnessed a strong demand after Australia’s GDP surpassed market expectations for the fourth quarter and after the performance of service index in Australia improved to the highest level in six years in February. The Aussie also benefited from a report that showed China’s HSBC service PMI in February rose to a level best seen in three months.
Yesterday, the USD traded higher in the New York session against the key currencies. The Richmond Fed President, Jeffrey Lacker hinted that the US Fed could hike its interest rate in the early 2015 while stating that the potential risks to the US economy from Ukraine crisis seem quite manageable at this point. Separately, the former Fed Chairman, Ben Bernanke, in a speech at Abu Dhabhi, opined that the probability for the US economy to register a 3% growth this year remains very high.
EUR USD
This morning at 10:40 GMT, the EUR is trading at 1.3718 against the USD, 0.17% lower from the New York close. On the macro economic front, Euro-zone’s Q4 GDP rose in-line with market expectations while retail sales in the region registered an upbeat rise in January. Separately, Markit Economics reported its service and composite PMI for the Euro-zone surpassed analysts’ expectations in February. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 1.3746 and a low of 1.3716. Yesterday, the EUR traded 0.12% lower against the USD in the New York session, and closed at 1.3742.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.3689 and first resistance at 1.3765.
GBP USD
At 10:40 GMT, the GBP is trading at 1.6671 against the USD, marginally higher from the New York close, as traders cheered a less-than-expected fall in the UK Markit service PMI data for February. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 1.6696 and a low of 1.6661. Yesterday, the British Pound traded 0.19% lower versus the Dollar in the New York session, and closed at 1.6666.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.6646 and first resistance at 1.6702.
USD JPY
The USD is trading at 102.42 against the JPY at 10:40 GMT this morning, 0.15% higher from the New York close. Earlier today, the BoJ Governor, Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the central bank’s monetary policy is aimed at ending deflation in the domestic economy at soon as possible. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 102.45 and a low of 102.15. In the New York session yesterday, the USD traded 0.38% higher against the JPY, and closed at 102.26. The JPY declined as demand for safe-haven assets declined following Russia’s withdrawal of army troops from Ukraine’s borders.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 101.96 and first resistance at 102.66.
USD CHF
This morning at 10:40 GMT, the USD is trading at 0.8881 against the Swiss Franc, 0.08% higher from the New York close. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 0.8894 and a low of 0.8871. In the New York session yesterday, the USD traded 0.31% higher against the CHF, and closed at 0.8874.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8843 and first resistance at 0.8907.
USD CAD
At 10:40 GMT, the USD is trading at 1.1077 against the CAD, 0.14% lower from the New York close, ahead of the BoC’s interest rate decision. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 1.1101 and a low of 1.1079. Yesterday, the USD traded 0.21% higher against the CAD in the New York session, and closed at 1.1092.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.1050 and first resistance at 1.1112.
AUD USD
The AUD is trading at 0.8972 against the USD, at 10:40 GMT this morning, 0.23% higher from the New York close, after data showed that the Australian economy expanded at a faster pace than market expectations’ for the fourth quarter and after the AiG reported that activities in Australia’s service sector rose at the fastest pace in six years in February. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 0.8998 and a low of 0.8949. AUD traded marginally higher against the USD in the New York session, and closed at 0.8951.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8936 and first resistance at 0.9003.
Gold
At 10:40 GMT, Gold is trading at $1333.97 per ounce, 0.05% lower from the New York close. This morning, Gold traded at a high of $1341.50 and a low of $1332.74 per ounce. In the New York session yesterday, the yellow metal traded 0.08% higher, and closed at $1334.59. However the gains were capped as demand for safe-haven assets declined following Russia’s decision to back-off from Ukraine’s borders.
Gold has its first support at $1329.71 and first resistance at $1339.87.
Silver
Silver is trading at $21.25 per ounce, 0.35% higher from the New York close, at 10:40 GMT this morning. Overnight, media reports indicated that easing of import curbs on gold in India could weigh on the demand-outlook of silver as an alternative asset. This morning, Silver traded at a high of $21.28 and a low of $21.14. Silver traded 0.15% higher against the USD in the New York session, and closed at $21.17.
Silver has its first support at $21.08 and first resistance at $21.36.
Crude Oil
At 10:40 GMT, Oil is trading at $102.84 per barrel, 0.50% lower from the New York close, ahead of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report on the US crude inventories. This morning, Oil traded at a high of $103.53 and a low of $102.81. Yesterday, Oil traded 0.38% lower in the New York session, and closed at $103.36, as easing tensions in Ukraine lifted some concerns on the supply-outlook of the commodity. Separately, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that US crude supplies rose less-than-expected by 1.2 million barrels last week.
It has its first support at $102.44 and first resistance at $103.61.
Economic Snapshot
UK BRC shop price index declined in February
On an annual basis, the BRC shop price index in the UK fell 1.4% in February, compared to a 1.0% fall in the previous month.
UK services PMI declined in February
The Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) in the UK eased to a reading of 58.2 in February, compared to a final reading of 58.3 reported in the previous month. Market had expected the index to fall to a reading of 58.0 in February.
Euro-zone services PMI rose more than preliminary estimate February
The final Markit services PMI in the Euro-zone increased to a reading of 52.6 in February, higher than preliminary estimate of a level of 51.7 and following a reading of 51.6 recorded in the previous month. Additionally, the final composite PMI in the Euro-zone rose to a reading of 53.3 in February from a reading of 52.9 posted in January.
Euro-zone economy expanded in line with previous estimate in the Q4 2013
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP in the Euro-zone rose 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2013, in line with the preliminary estimate and compared to a 0.1% rise recorded in the third quarter of 2013
Euro-zone retail sales rose more than expected in January
On a monthly basis, retail sales in the Euro-zone rose 1.6% in January, after recording a revised fall of 1.3% in the previous month. Market had expected retail sales to rise 0.8% in January.
Germany services PMI advanced more than preliminary estimate in February
The final Markit services PMI in Germany climbed to a reading of 55.9 in February, more than preliminary estimate of a level of 55.4 and compared to a reading of 53.1 in January.
France final services PMI declined less than the preliminary estimate in February
The final services PMI in France fell to a reading of 47.2 in February, from a reading of 48.9 in the previous month, but less than the preliminary estimate of a level of 46.9.
Italy services PMI rose in February
Markit services PMI in Italy climbed to a reading of 52.9 in February, following a reading of 49.4 in the previous month.
Spain services PMI fell unexpectedly in February
Markit services PMI in Spain dropped unexpectedly to a reading of 53.7 in February, from a reading of 54.9 in the previous month. Market had expected Spain’s services PMI to rise to a level of 55.0 in February.
Australia GDP rose more than expected in the Q4 2013
On a seasonally adjusted annual basis, GDP in Australia rose 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2013, more than market estimate of a rise of 2.5% and compared to a revised 2.4% increase recorded in the third quarter of 2013.
China services sector activity rose in February
China’s services PMI increased to a level of 51.0 in February, from a level of 50.7 reported in the previous month.
China reiterated 7.5% growth target for 2014
China’s Premier, Li Keqiang, speaking at the annual parliament meeting, maintained the nation’s growth target of 7.5% for 2014. Li also announced that the government would continue to focus on reforms and rebalancing the economy.
Happy pips.
Forex Market Update 07Mar14
This morning, the USD is trading lower against most of the major currencies. However the greenback headed for its biggest weekly gain in three months against the yen amid hawkish statements by few Fed officials and ahead of the nonfarm payrolls data.
The AUD is trading higher against the USD after the Reserve Bank of Australia Governor, Glenn Stevens, dismissed expectations of a rate cut.
During the New York session yesterday, the USD traded mostly lower against the key currencies, hurt by a soft factory orders data. However, despite the recent batch of soft US economic data, three eminent Fed policymakers, Dennis Lockhart, Charles Plosser and William Dudley expressed optimism on the growth-outlook of the US economy and urged the central bank to continue with its tapering plans in the future.
The EUR rose against the USD as traders’ appetite for risk-taking increased after the ECB Chief, Mario Draghi, dismissed concerns on deflation by opining that inflation could gradually reach its 2% target by the end of 2016. Market participants also reacted positively to the ECB’s decision of keeping its interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and upgrading its 2014 growth outlook on the region’s economy by 0.1% to 1.2%.
In the UK, the Bank of England (BoE) kept its interest rate at a record-low of 0.5% and maintained the size of its asset-purchase facility at £375 billion.
EUR USD
This morning at 10:40 GMT, the EUR is trading at 1.3885 against the USD, 0.17% higher from the New York close. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 1.3885 and a low of 1.3857. Yesterday, the EUR traded 0.81% higher against the USD in the New York session, and closed at 1.3862, after the ECB upgraded its 2014 growth-outlook on the Euro-zone economy by 0.1% to 1.2% and after the ECB President, Mario Draghi, projected inflation in the region to reach its 2% goal by 2016.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.3779 and first resistance at 1.3938.
GBP USD
At 10:40 GMT, the GBP is trading at 1.6746 against the USD, tad higher from the New York close. On the macro economic front, the BoE reported that public expectations for annual consumer inflation rate in the UK economy fell to 2.8%, from an earlier expectation of 3.6%. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 1.6772 and a low of 1.6728. Yesterday, the British Pound traded 0.22% higher versus the Dollar in the New York session, and closed at 1.6741 even as the BoE refrained from altering its record-low interest rate of 0.5% and its asset-purchase facility of £375 billion.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.6694 and first resistance at 1.6788.
USD JPY
The USD is trading at 102.95 against the JPY at 10:40 GMT this morning, 0.17% lower from the New York close, ahead of the release of US payrolls data. Japan’s coincident index advanced more than market estimates while leading economic index in the nation registered a less than expected rise in January. Separately, data showed that foreign reserve in Japan rose for the second straight month to $1,288.2 billion in February. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 103.18 and a low of 102.88. In the New York session yesterday, the USD traded 0.38% higher against the JPY, and closed at 103.13.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 102.66 and first resistance at 103.21.
USD CHF
This morning at 10:40 GMT, the USD is trading at 0.8780 against the Swiss Franc, 0.27% lower from the New York close. In economic news, Switzerland’s unemployment rate came in unchanged at previous month’s level of 3.2%, broadly in-line with market estimates. Meanwhile, Swiss consumer inflation rose less-than-expected 0.1% MoM in February, compared to a 0.3% drop in the previous month. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 0.8806 and a low of 0.8781. In the New York session yesterday, the USD traded 0.69% lower against the CHF, and closed at 0.8804.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8741 and first resistance at 0.8851.
USD CAD
At 10:40 GMT, the USD is trading at 1.0990 against the CAD, 0.05% higher from the New York close. BoC Deputy Governor, John Murray opined that weakness in global economic factors might have impacted Canada’s economic growth. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 1.1007 and a low of 1.0987. Yesterday, the USD traded 0.36% lower against the CAD in the New York session, and closed at 1.0985. The Canadian Dollar advanced after a report revealed that building permits in Canada soared 8.5% (MoM) in January and after the Ivey PMI rose to a four-month high reading of 57.2 in February.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.0949 and first resistance at 1.1033.
AUD USD
The AUD is trading at 0.9123 against the USD, at 10:40 GMT this morning, 0.37% higher from the New York close, as traders speculated that the RBA would not slash its interest rate in future after the central bank hinted towards a period of stability in interest rates. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 0.9130 and a low of 0.9081. AUD traded 0.35% higher against the USD in the New York session, and closed at 0.9089.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.9067 and first resistance at 0.9155.
Gold
At 10:40 GMT, Gold is trading at $1348.28 per ounce, 0.16% lower from the New York close. This morning, Gold traded at a high of $1353.05 and a low of $1346.43 per ounce. In the New York session yesterday, the yellow metal traded 1.16% higher, and closed at $1350.50, as traders favored the yellow metal as a hedge against inflation after the ECB President, Mario Draghi hinted towards a gradual pick-up in the region’s inflation rate in the near future.
Gold has its first support at $1336.47 and first resistance at $1356.90.
Silver
Silver is trading at $21.33 per ounce, 0.64% lower from the New York close, at 10:40 GMT this morning. This morning, Silver traded at a high of $21.59 and a low of $21.29. Silver traded 1.42% higher against the USD in the New York session, and closed at $21.47, amid a weakness in the US Dollar.
Silver has its first support at $21.08 and first resistance at $21.62.
Crude Oil
At 10:40 GMT, Oil is trading at $101.71 per barrel, 0.30% lower from the New York close. This morning, Oil traded at a high of $102.03 and a low of $101.56. Yesterday, Oil traded 1.22% higher in the New York session, and closed at $101.98, as a weaker US Dollar and lingering tension over Ukraine crisis bolstered the demand prospect of the commodity.
It has its first support at $100.53 and first resistance at $102.48.
Economic Snapshot
UK’s consumer inflation expectations declined
The consumer median inflation expectations for the next 12 months in the UK declined to 2.8%, compared to a rate of 3.6% recorded in November survey.
German wholesale price index fell unexpectedly in January
On a monthly basis, wholesale price index in Germany fell 0.1% in January, compared to a revised 0.3% rise in the previous month. Markets were expecting the wholesale price index to rise 0.6% in January.
Germany’s industrial production rose in-line with market estimates for January
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production in Germany rose 0.8% in January, in-line with market estimates and compared to a revised 0.1% increase witnessed in the preceding month.
France trade deficit widened in January
Trade deficit of France widened to €5.7 billion in January, following a deficit of €5.2 billion in the previous month. On the other hand, the budget deficit of France narrowed to €12.7 billion in January, following a deficit of €74.9 billion in the previous month.
Italy producer price index fell less than market expectations in January
On an annual basis, Italy’s producer price index fell 1.5% in January, compared to a 1.8% fall recorded in the previous month. Market had expected the producer price index to fall 1.7% in January.
Unemployment rate in Switzerland remained unchanged in February
On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate in Switzerland remained unchanged at 3.5% in February, in line with market expectation and compared to a similar rate reported in the previous month.
Switzerland foreign currency reserves fell in February
Foreign currency reserves in Switzerland dropped to CHF 433.5 billion in February, from CHF 437.7 billion reported in the previous month.
Switzerland consumer price index rose less than market estimate in February
On a monthly basis, Switzerland’s consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.1% in February, compared to a 0.3% fall recorded in the previous month. Market had expected the consumer price index to rise 0.2% in February.
Japan’s leading economic index rose less than expected in January
The preliminary leading economic index in Japan rose to a level of 112.2 in January, lower than market expectation of a level of 112.4 and compared to a reading of 111.7 reported in the previous month. Meanwhile, the preliminary coincident index climbed to a level of 114.8 in January, compared to a revised level of 112.3 recorded in the prior month and higher than market expectation of a level of 114.6.
Australia foreign exchange reserves declined in February
Foreign exchange reserves in Australia dropped to A$ 51.8 billion in February, compared to reserves of A$ 53.3 billion recorded in the previous month.
Happy pips.
EUR USD
Looking ahead, a slew of economic data from the region will keep Euro investors on their toes. While the German trade and inflation data will keep markets interested, the Eurozone industrial, investor confidence and employment data are also important. Additionally, the ECB monthly report will also grab market attention this week.
GBP USD
Going forward, traders will remain focus on the BoE’s inflation report. With markets expecting an early interest rate rise, any remarks hinting anything sooner will boost the Pound. Traders would also keep a tab on domestic manufacturing and industrial production data for further direction.
USD JPY
All eyes are now set on the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision this week, along with other domestic economic data from Japan.
USD CHF
Traders will keep a tab on real retail sales and industrial production data from Switzerland ahead in the week.
USD CAD
With a light Canadian economic calendar this week, a slew of economic releases from the US will likely hold the key for determining the near term trend in the Canadian Dollar.
AUD USD
Apart from external cues, traders would keep an eye on Australian economic data which includes unemployment rate, National Australia Bank's business confidence and Westpac’s consumer confidence data.
Gold
In the week ahead, market participants will keenly await data from the US, especially the Reuters/Michigan consumer sentiment and retails sales report for hints on the strength of the nation’s recovery and the Fed’s future course of action for its monetary policy. Moreover, political developments in Ukraine will be closely watched for further cues.
Crude Oil
Traders would keep a watchful eye on the situation in the Ukraine, as any flare-up in the situations could send oil prices higher.
Happy pips.
EUR USD
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.3842 and first resistance at 1.3885.
GBP USD
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.6610 and first resistance at 1.6670.
USD JPY
The pair is expected to find its first support at 103.16 and first resistance at 103.45.
USD CHF
The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8771 and first resistance at 0.8804.
USD CAD
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.1098 and first resistance at 1.1142.
AUD USD
The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.9009 and first resistance at 0.9052.
Gold
Gold has its first support at $1338.65 and first resistance at $1353.54.
Silver
Silver has its first support at $20.86 and first resistance at $21.12.
Crude Oil
It has its first support at $101.03 and first resistance at $101.73.
Economic Snapshot
UK BRC retail sales declined unexpectedly in February
UK’s industrial production rose at a slower pace than expected in January
German trade surplus narrowed less than expected in January
Germany labor costs rose at a faster pace in the Q4 2013
Italy’s GDP declined more than forecast in the fourth quarter
Switzerland industrial production rose at a slower pace in Q4 2013
BoJ kept its monetary policy unchanged
Japan machine tool orders rose at a slower pace in February
No need to adjust monetary policy, indicated BoJ’s Haruhiko Kuroda
Australia NAB business confidence fell in February
Happy pips.
Forex Market Update 13Mar14
This morning, the greenback is trading lower against the major currencies.
The EUR is trading higher today, extending its previous session’s gains following the ECB official, Benoit Coeure’s yesterday’s comments that he did not see deflation signs in the Euro-zone economy. However, downbeat data from China this morning did undermine the upward momentum of the EUR for some time. Meanwhile, the ECB, in its monthly report, reiterated that its medium to long term inflation expectations continue to remain firmly anchored below, but close to its 2% target. Additionally, the report indicated that interest rates would continue to be low for an extended period of time, to boost the recovery in the region.
Demand for the AUD rose after an official data from Australia showed that the economy added nearly three times more number of jobs in February than analysts’ expectations.
The NZD is trading higher against the USD after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its benchmark interest rate and hinted at plans to end its stimulus measures faster than previously estimated to contain inflation.
Yesterday, the greenback traded mostly lower in the New York session against the key currencies. In a testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Stanley Fischer, a nominee for Fed Vice Chairman, stated that the US economy would require the US Fed’s accommodative stance to achieve both maximum employment and price stability in the nation.
EUR USD
This morning at 9:40 GMT, the EUR is trading at 1.3956 against the USD, 0.39% higher from the New York close. Earlier today, ECB’s Benoit Coeure hinted that the ECB stands prepared to act if real interest rate for borrowers does not progressively fall in the near future. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 1.3968 and a low of 1.3900. Yesterday, the EUR traded 0.07% higher against the USD in the New York session, and closed at 1.3902, after an ECB official, Benoit Coeure stated that he does not see any signs of deflation in the region’s economy.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.3885 and first resistance at 1.3997.
GBP USD
At 9:40 GMT, the GBP is trading at 1.6687 against the USD, 0.39% higher from the New York close. Early morning, RICS reported that house prices in the UK rose at a slowest pace in six months in February. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 1.6694 and a low of 1.6615. Yesterday, the British Pound traded tad higher versus the Dollar in the New York session, and closed at 1.6622. The BoE Deputy Governor, Charlie Bean indicated that the central bank did not see any urgency in hiking its interest rate, which according to him was solely dependent on the economy’s performance.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.6605 and first resistance at 1.6731.
USD JPY
The USD is trading at 102.53 against the JPY at 9:40 GMT this morning, 0.20% lower from the New York close, ahead of the release of the minutes from the BoJ’s latest policy meeting. Overnight, data showed that machinery orders in Japan rose at the fastest pace in almost a year in January. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 102.88 and a low of 102.46. In the New York session yesterday, the USD traded marginally higher against the JPY, and closed at 102.74.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 102.33 and first resistance at 102.80.
USD CHF
This morning at 9:40 GMT, the USD is trading at 0.8708 against the Swiss Franc, 0.38% lower from the New York close. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 0.8750 and a low of 0.8706. In the New York session yesterday, the USD traded 0.17% lower against the CHF, and closed at 0.8741, amid lack of economic releases.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8678 and first resistance at 0.8758.
USD CAD
At 9:40 GMT, the USD is trading at 1.1060 against the CAD, 0.57% lower from the New York close. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 1.1124 and a low of 1.1059. Yesterday, the USD traded 0.21% lower against the CAD in the New York session, and closed at 1.1123. On the economic front, home prices in Canada rose for the second straight month in February, pushing the Teranet-National Bank composite house price index to a record high.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.1022 and first resistance at 1.1126.
AUD USD
The AUD is trading at 0.9069 against the USD, at 9:40 GMT this morning, 0.86% higher from the New York close, after official data showed that employers added 47,300 new jobs in the Australian economy, almost three times more than market expectations. Meanwhile, unemployment rate in the Australian economy came in unchanged at previous month’s level of 6.0%. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 0.9083 and a low of 0.8994. AUD traded 0.48% higher against the USD in the New York session, and closed at 0.8992.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8971 and first resistance at 0.9125.
Gold
At 9:40 GMT, Gold is trading at $1372.45 per ounce, 0.40% higher from the New York close, as lingering tensions over Ukraine lured investors to the commodity’s safe-haven appeal. This morning, Gold traded at a high of $1375.21 and a low of $1365.00 per ounce. In the New York session yesterday, the yellow metal traded 0.15% higher, and closed at $1367.05.
Gold has its first support at $1359.76 and first resistance at $1380.18.
Silver
Silver is trading at $21.41 per ounce, 0.38% higher from the New York close, at 9:40 GMT this morning. This morning, Silver traded at a high of $21.47 and a low of $21.25. Silver traded 1.10% higher against the USD in the New York session, and closed at $21.32, as a weaker US Dollar and concerns over Ukraine crisis bolstered the demand-outlook of the metal.
Silver has its first support at $21.00 and first resistance at $21.64.
Crude Oil
At 9:40 GMT, Oil is trading at $97.88 per barrel, 0.30% lower from the New York close. This morning, Oil traded at a high of $98.48 and a low of $97.83. Yesterday, Oil traded 0.12% lower in the New York session, and closed at $98.18, after the EIA reported a more-than-expected rise of 6.2 million barrels in the US crude stockpiles. However, the losses were kept in check after OPEC forecasted a rise in global oil demand for 2014 and turmoil in Libya.
It has its first support at $97.24 and first resistance at $98.83.
Economic Snapshot
UK RICS house price balance fell in February
The RICS house price balance in the UK dropped to a level of 45.0% in February, following a revised increase of 52.0% in the preceding month.
ECB reiterated to maintain the high degree of monetary accommodation
The European Central Bank (ECB) in its monthly report for March 2014, indicated that the central bank’s inflation expectations for the Euro-zone over the medium to long term continue to be firmly anchored below, but close to 2.0%. The central bank reiterated that its interest rates would remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time.
Fed’s Fischer called for continued accommodative policy amid labor market woes
Stanley Fischer, the incoming Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice-Chairman, opined that the US still needs expansionary monetary policy, citing the continued weakness in the nation’s labor market.
France EU normalized consumer price index rose above expectations in February
On an annual basis, the EU normalized consumer price index (CPI) in France increased 1.1% in February, compared to a 0.8% rise reported in the previous month. Markets were expecting the EU normalized CPI to rise 1.0% in February.
Italy Consumer Price Index rose less than the preliminary estimate in February
On an annual basis, the EU normalized final consumer price index in Italy rose 0.4% in February, compared to 0.5% rise reported in the preliminary estimate, following a rise of 0.6% in the previous month. Meanwhile, on an annual basis, the final consumer price index in Italy rose 0.5% in February, compared to a 0.7% rise recorded in the previous month.
Spain retail sales rose unexpectedly in January
On an annual basis, retail sales in Spain advanced 0.5% in January, compared to a 1.0% decrease in the previous month. Markets were expecting retail sales to drop 0.8% in January.
Australia consumer inflation expectations fell in March
Consumer inflation expectations in Australia declined to 2.1% in March, compared to 2.3% recorded in the previous month.
Australia’s unemployment rate remained steady in February
On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment rate in Australia remained unchanged at 6.0% in February, in line with market expectations and compared to a similar rate in the previous month. Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted number of people employed in Australia rose by 47.3K in February, compared to a revised rise of 18.0K in the previous month.
China industrial production rose at a slower pace in February
On an annual basis, industrial production in China rose 8.6% in February, compared to a 9.7% rise recorded in December. Markets were expecting industrial production to rise 9.5% in February.
China urban fixed-asset investment rose at a slower pace in February
On a year-to-date basis, fixed assets investments excluding rural household in China rose 17.9% in the first two months of 2014, less than market expectations for a 19.4% rise and compared to a 19.6% increase recorded in 2013.
China retail sales rose at a slower pace in February
On an annual basis, retail sales in China advanced 11.8% in February, compared to a 13.6% increase recorded in December. Markets were expecting retail sales to rise 13.5% in February.
Happy pips.
Forex Market Update 19Mar14
This morning, the greenback is trading higher against most of the major currencies, ahead of the Federal Reserve policy decision.
The GBP jumped higher as claimant count data suggested an improvement in UK job conditions and after minutes of BoE‘s latest meeting revealed no change in its existing monetary policy.
Early morning, the BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda expressed optimism that the Japanese economy was inching towards the central bank's 2% inflation target with expectations of growth above its potential even after a sales tax rise.
The AUD is trading lower against the USD as Australia’s largest export market, China, witnessed the collapse of a private developer, raising concerns of an economic slowdown in the latter.
The CAD came under pressure after the BoC Governor Stephen Poloz projected a weak domestic growth in the first quarter of the year. He further highlighted the possibility of an interest-rate cut if inflation continued to undershoot the BoC’s 2% target.
Yesterday, the USD received support as the US building permits data rose to a four month high in February, and after the consumer price index came in line with expectations. However, gains were kept in check after the US housing starts fell for a third consecutive month.
EUR USD
This morning at 9:40 GMT, the EUR is trading at 1.3907 against the USD, 0.19% lower from the New York close. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 1.3935 and a low of 1.3910. Yesterday, the EUR traded 0.22% higher against the USD in the New York session, and closed at 1.3934, after risk appetite received a boost from President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Russia has no intention to divide Ukraine further.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.3876 and first resistance at 1.3941.
GBP USD
At 9:40 GMT, the GBP is trading at 1.6620 against the USD, 0.16% higher from the New York close, after the number of unemployed persons in the UK fell more than expected by 34.6k in January, following a 33.9K drop witnessed in December. The BoE, in its minutes, revealed that all policymakers opted to keep the policies loose. It added that the strengthening GBP was putting pressure on CPI. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 1.6643 and a low of 1.6592. Yesterday, the British Pound traded 0.06% higher versus the Dollar in the New York session, and closed at 1.6593.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.6562 and first resistance at 1.6660.
USD JPY
The USD is trading at 101.65 against the JPY at 9:40 GMT this morning, 0.22% higher from the New York close. The JPY came under pressure, after Japan’s trade deficit exceeded market estimates in February. Meanwhile, the BoJ Governor asserted that the Japanese economy was on path to achieve the central bank’s 2% inflation target. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 101.71 and a low of 101.35. In the New York session yesterday, the USD traded 0.07% lower against the JPY, and closed at 101.43.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 101.35 and first resistance at 101.87.
USD CHF
This morning at 9:40 GMT, the USD is trading at 0.8754 against the Swiss Franc, 0.29% higher from the New York close. On the macro front, economic sentiment indicator in Switzerland tumbled to a reading of 19.0 in March, from a reading of 28.7 reported in the previous month. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 0.8758 and a low of 0.8733. In the New York session yesterday, the USD traded 0.22% lower against the CHF, and closed at 0.8729.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.8729 and first resistance at 0.8774.
USD CAD
At 9:40 GMT, the USD is trading at 1.1169 against the CAD, 0.3% higher from the New York close. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 1.1179 and a low of 1.1125. Yesterday, the USD traded 0.92% higher against the CAD in the New York session, and closed at 1.1136. The CAD was weighed down by BoC Governor Stephen Poloz’s tepid economic growth forecast for the first quarter, and further comments that an interest rate cut could not be ruled out.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 1.1069 and first resistance at 1.1224.
AUD USD
The AUD is trading at 0.9114 against the USD, at 9:40 GMT this morning, 0.2% lower from the New York close, as economic outlook of China, its largest trade partner, got clouded following the collapse of a private developer which weighed on China’s stocks and the Yuan. During the session, the pair traded at a high of 0.9140 and a low of 0.9112. AUD traded 0.22% higher against the USD in the New York session, and closed at 0.9132.
The pair is expected to find its first support at 0.9077 and first resistance at 0.9146.
Gold
At 9:40 GMT, Gold is trading at $1347.71 per ounce, 0.66% lower from the New York close, as investors remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision, while also further evaluating the situation in Ukraine. This morning, Gold traded at a high of $1359.93 and a low of $1345.51 per ounce. In the New York session yesterday, the yellow metal traded 0.35% higher, and closed at $1356.65.
Gold has its first support at $1340.88 and first resistance at $1359.17.
Silver
Silver is trading at $20.73 per ounce, 0.63% lower from the New York close, at 9:40 GMT this morning. This morning, Silver traded at a high of $20.96 and a low of $20.67. Silver traded 1.01% higher against the USD in the New York session, and closed at $20.86.
Silver has its first support at $20.54 and first resistance at $21.00.
Crude Oil
At 9:40 GMT, Oil is trading at $99.65 per barrel, 0.20% higher from the New York close. This morning, Oil traded at a high of $99.69 and a low of $99.34. Yesterday, Oil traded 1.21% higher in the New York session, and closed at $99.48, after a pipeline company announced that it would double the capacity of a pipeline connecting Oklahoma storage with Gulf Coast refineries sooner than previously expected. Meanwhile, the API stated that crude inventories rose by 5.9 million barrels for the week ended 14 March.
It has its first support at $98.56 and first resistance at $100.26.
Economic Snapshot
UK average earnings rose higher than market estimate in January
The National Statistics reported that on an annual basis, average weekly earnings including bonus in the UK rose 1.4% in January, compared to a revised rise of 1.2% recorded in the previous month. Markets were expecting average earnings including bonus to rise 1.3% in January. Meanwhile, the average earnings excluding bonus in the UK climbed 1.3% in January, following an increase of 1.0% recorded in the preceding month.
UK unemployment remained steady in January
The National Statistics reported that on a three months basis, the ILO unemployment rate in the UK remained unchanged at 7.2% in January, in line with market expectations and compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, the number of people employed in the UK increased by 105.0 K in January, compared to a rise of 193.0 K employees recorded in the previous month. Additionally, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in the UK dropped by 34.6 K in February, compared to a revised fall of 33.9 K in the previous month.
Britain's economic recovery is broadening, indicated BoE minutes
The Bank of England (BoE), in its minutes of the monetary policy meeting held on 5-6 March, indicated that the nation’s economic recovery is broadening but has some way to go before it is sustainable. Meanwhile, the minutes showed the central bank officials voted unanimously to keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 0.5% this month and to maintain the assets purchase programme at GBP 375.0 billion.
France current account widened in January
The Bank of France reported that the current account deficit in France widened to €4.5 billion in January, from a revised deficit of €1.6 billion recorded in the previous month.
Swiss economic expectation index dropped more than expected in March, indicated ZEW
The Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) reported that the economic expectations index in Switzerland declined to a reading of 19.0 in March, more than market expectations for a level of 25.0 and from a reading of 28.7 recorded in the previous month.
Japan’s all industry activity index increased less than anticipated in January
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported that on a monthly basis, the all industry activity index in Japan rose 1.0% in January, less than market expectation for a 1.1% increase and following a revised decrease of 0.3% recorded in the preceding month.
Japan final leading economic index advanced more than the preliminary estimate in January
The Cabinet Office of Japan reported that final leading economic index in Japan rose to a level of 113.1 in January, higher than the flash estimate of 112.2 and compared to a revised reading of 111.9 reported in the previous month. Meanwhile, the final coincident index rose to a level of 115.2 in January, more than the preliminary estimate of 114.8 and compared to a revised level of 112.2 recorded in the previous month.
Japan nationwide department store sales rose in February
The Japan Department Store Association reported that on an annual basis, nationwide department store sales in Japan rose 3.0% in February, following a rise of 2.9% recorded in the preceding month.
BoJ’s Kuroda reiterated 2% price stability target
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, reinforced that the Japanese economy is on the path to achieve the central bank’s 2% inflation target and that the BoJ would alter its policy appropriately to attain the same. Kuroda further stated that the central bank is only halfway towards achieving its inflation target and that its focus continues to remain on dispelling deflationary pressures in the nation.
Australia internet skilled vacancies rose at a slower pace in February
The Department of Education, Employment and Workplace Relations (DEEWR) reported that on a monthly basis, internet skilled vacancies in Australia increased 0.2% in February, following a revised increase of 1.0% recorded in the preceding month.
Happy pips.