MT4 EA Candles History
2 ) Or you use iOpen(), iHigh(), iLow(), iClose() as off the oldest Bar (=Bars-1).
Read in the editors reference (F1) about the various functions and take advantage of the examples.
I used copyRates as you suggested for M1 bars. I can see in the client terminal that the oldest candle is 07/12/2016.
When calling the CopyRates I get only 2112 candles which the oldest value is yesterdays.
- When you open a chart (copy rates) and don't have any history, you get about 2K bars from your broker for that TF.
- Here's how you can get all available from the
broker.
-
Most brokers only have 32 or 65K bars of history per timeframe. That's
45 days of M1, 2.5 years on M15, etc.
- Quickly DL all available history from your broker: Problem loading historical data - MQL4 forum
- Most brokers only have 32 or 65K bars of history per timeframe. That's 45 days of M1, 2.5 years on M15, etc.
Yes I know about downloading from History Center but I dont want that options since it is not automated.
I also know that they keep data for 45 days for M1s. My question can I get these using an EA? Or there is a limit
Thanks.
Apart from the ChartNavigate there isn't any other way, is it?
Thanks.
Apart from the ChartNavigate there isn't any other way, is it?
Not that I am aware of, at least in code without using DLLs.
Happy to proven wrong though
fxbusinessacc: Yes I know about downloading from History Center but I dont want that options since it is not automated.
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Not that I am aware of, at least in code without using DLLs.
Happy to proven wrong though
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Hello,
I have an EA that needs to get all M1 bars currentyl in the server for a symbol. How can I achieve that?
Thanks