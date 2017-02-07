Creating a JPG image from a custom graphic
Please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=graphical%20interface&module=mql5_module_articles
If you want to work with visual objects on chart in MQL.
It's possible to create even more complex items then that strategy tester graph.
For example:
source: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2580
Otherwise you can also use a free api from Google called G-Chart: https://developers.google.com/chart/interactive/docs/gallery/piechart#donut
Which allows you to create interactive content with javascript.
Or any other tool of course.
Alain Verleyen:Thanks @Alain Verleyen, with ResourceSave() it works:
Check this.
Check this.
ResourceSave(graphic.ResourceName(), "test.bmp");I also found an interesting article about the class CGraphic, very good, but not in english yet: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2866
Визуализируй это! Графическая библиотека в MQL5 как аналог plot из R
- 2017.02.07
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
При исследовании и изучении закономерностей важную роль играет визуальное отображение с помощью графиков. В популярных среди научного сообщества языках программирования, таких как R и Python, для визуализации предназначена специальная функция plot. С её помощью можно рисовать линии, точечные распределения и гистограммы для наглядного представления закономерностей. В MQL5 вы можете делать всё то же самое с помощью класса CGraphics.
Gustavo Hennemann:Yes they introduced new graphics libraries very recently.
Thanks @Alain Verleyen, with ResourceSave() it works:
Thanks @Alain Verleyen, with ResourceSave() it works:
ResourceSave(graphic.ResourceName(), "test.bmp");I also found an interesting article about the class CGraphic, very good, but not in english yet: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2866
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Inside my EA I'm trying to create a button to export a personal graphic of equity curve, or histogram of operation, or any kind of graphic. But I'm didn't find a way to export to JPG or BMP. In realy I'm trying to do a personal report.
I already looked inside some classes, examples and files like "Graphic.mqh", "Axis.mqh" and "Curve.mqh" but there is no "Save" or "Export" method.
I spect to create a graphic, not necessary to be a visual object, add some X, Y points, and finally save in a ordinary image file. If is possible to customize some collors, good, if not, also good (one step at once). As a first goal I expect to creat an image like the standard backtest equity curve:
As a second goal, I expect to create a pizza graphic, like this:
If anybody have a clue on how to do it, I really appreciate,
Thanks in advance