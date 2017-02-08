Candle body inside the wick indicator needed
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Welcome,
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.
laurixx:
Maybe someone could help to make an indicator. In case where whole candle body fits inside the previous candle wick.
Maybe its also possible to add an alert as soon as requirements met(during the candle).
|
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Maybe someone could help to make an indicator. In case where whole candle body fits inside the previous candle wick.
Maybe its also possible to add an alert as soon as requirements met(during the candle).