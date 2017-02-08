Candle body inside the wick indicator needed

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Maybe someone could help to make an indicator.  In case where whole candle body fits inside the previous candle wick. 

Maybe its also possible to add an alert as soon as requirements met(during the candle).

 

      

 

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Welcome,

  • Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
  • If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.

Good luck.


 
laurixx:

Maybe someone could help to make an indicator.  In case where whole candle body fits inside the previous candle wick. 

Maybe its also possible to add an alert as soon as requirements met(during the candle).
  1. You have only three choices: Search for it, learn to code it, or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. We're not going to code it for you. We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
  2. Unless the market gaps, every forming candle initially matches your condition.
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