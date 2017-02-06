I cant close an EA
Please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/common/expertremove
Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / ExpertRemove
- www.mql5.com
Common Functions / ExpertRemove - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Hallo Marco,
ik hoop dat je nederlands spreekt, ik weet echt niet oe ik dit doen moet en waar
is that okay?
Well you can stop the server:
But do realize that the orders that are still open will not be handled by the EA anymore.
or you can synchronize experts and indicators on the VPS, without any experts on the chart and your EA (that is loaded on VPS) will stop.
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Hi,
I Need help to stop a EA of working on my real account.
After back testing a EA I put it to work on my real accout, after a few weeks it starts to go grazie and I cant stop it of opening trades even after autotrading stop on the Metatrader 4.
Can somebody explain and help me please.
Thanks
Jacob