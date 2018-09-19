Wingdings Error - page 2
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I tried creating the Label from Scrpt but it didn't work
Try it manually and report back what you find please . . .
I tried manually and here is result
I tried creating the Label from Scrpt but it didn't work
It didn't either but your advice was very helpful
Thank you :)
Ok, then try with an ushort and ShortToString, which use Unicode :
You're really great! Alain!
It did work! Thank you so much!
Have A Nice Weekend
You Rock (=^^=)
You're really great! Alain!
It did work! Thank you so much!
Have A Nice Weekend
You Rock (=^^=)
You are kind, but actually I don't understand why ANSI code doesn't work for you and why you have to use Unicode. Maybe your Wingdings font isn't the same as yours ?
Anyway, glad to help you.
I tried manually and here is result
Is that the correct result ?
No, it is not, don't you see the 3 characters ?
Indeed, I don't see a way to enter a code (ANSI or UNICODE) for an OBJ_LABEL manually, do you know one ?
No, it is not, don't you see the 3 characters ?
Indeed, I don't see a way to enter a code (ANSI or UNICODE) for an OBJ_LABEL manually, do you know one ?
I see the 3 characters, but I don't know if that is what was intended or not . . . character 0x32 0x32 and 0x31
I just open up Charmap, select the font, find the character I want and copy and paste it into the Object properties.
I see the 3 characters, but I don't know if that is what was intended or not . . . character 0x32 0x32 and 0x31
I just open up Charmap, select the font, find the character I want and copy and paste it into the Object properties.
To get a wingdings code, proceed like this :
string text = CharToString(code);
ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);