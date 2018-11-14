Error while i provide signals
- Connection state: authorization failed. Please check your trading account login and password.
- Connection state: authorization failed. Please check your trading account login and password.
- Problem signal add
hi. im also getting this problem on one of my signal i provide. already double check my investor password many times but result still failed. i can login my account using investor password in MT5 platform on my PC. but when i'm using that same investor password at MQL5 failed. Any idea how to solve this? i have 1 subscriber on this signal and this is not good to my subscriber.
This can happen on the weekends sometimes due to either broker or mql5 disconnection. Usually comes good later in the day on a sunday or definitely on monday. Check it again Monday morning, if this is still an issue then contact the mql service desk or your broker.
i'm still facing this problem till today. although my investor password is correct. any ideas how to resolved this issue?
The most probable answer is that you have mixed up your credentials, change your investor password in your MT platform and enter it again in the signal's MQL5 page.
The most probable answer is that you have mixed up your credentials, change your investor password in your MT platform and enter it again in the signal's MQL5 page.
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