I can’t access to my MQL5 account on mt4

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I get always login failed so i can’t download the robots i bought. 

I already tried to reset the password but i didn’t solve this weird problem. 

Any advices to share?
 
Check the Journal tab of your MT4 terminal and if you are getting an 'error 403' read this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/449534
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Check the Journal tab of your MT4 terminal and if you are getting an 'error 403' read this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/449534

Hi my friend, i get this error message:

2024.04.17 08:31:55.650 MQL5.community: authorization failed


 

Login failed with no reason


Always this way

 
Marco Russo #:

Always this way

Try to login in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and if you can't post a screenshot of your Journal tab, with all the messages you get.

If you are on a VPS, then it may mean that your VPS provider is blocked, Zomro for example is blocked by MQL5.com for security reasons.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try to login in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and if you can't post a screenshot of your Journal tab, with all the messages you get.

If you are on a VPS, then it may mean that your VPS provider is blocked, Zomro for example is blocked by MQL5.com for security reasons.


I don't use Zomro, i use FX vps pro

 
Marco Russo #:


I don't use Zomro, i use FX vps pro

Have you tried logging into your MQL5 account is another VPS or your local computer?

If you can login properly in other devices and not in that specific VPS, then this VPS is blocked by MQL5.com.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Have you tried logging into your MQL5 account is another VPS or your local computer?

If you can login properly in other devices and not in that specific VPS, then this VPS is blocked by MQL5.com.

Yes, i tried on a Zomro and it works, so it's related to my VPS.


Do you think this is permanent or will be fixed?

 
Marco Russo #:

Yes, i tried on a Zomro and it works, so it's related to my VPS.


Do you think this is permanent or will be fixed?

Zomro was supposed to be blocked by MQL5.com, can you download and install your purchases?

I don't know if this will be fixed, you can ask your VPS provider, they should know if they are blocked by MQL5.com.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Zomro was supposed to be blocked by MQL5.com, can you download and install your purchases?

I don't know if this will be fixed, you can ask your VPS provider, they should know if they are blocked by MQL5.com.

Thanks i will my friend
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