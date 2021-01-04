debug in metaeditor doesnt open the correct expert
helo I am facing a very weird problem and I dont know how to work around it.
basically I have created an expert and I want to debug it, so I have compiled it with zero errors. When I test it using the strategy tester it does run it ok without any problems. But when I try it using the metaeditor debug mode, it simply doesnt start the correct expert I want to test. It always open the same expert in the same folder, no matter what I do or change.
MQL5\experts\Examples\Moving Average\moving average.ex5
does anybody knows how I can work around this issue ?
thanks in advance, Luiz
one additional information. , I just noticed that when I compile the expert, despite the strategy tester expert advisor selection drop down being in any expert, it always goes back to the examples\moving average.ex5
Please help how do I fix it !
thanks in advance,
one additional information. , I just noticed that when I compile the expert, despite the strategy tester expert advisor selection drop down being in any expert, it always goes back to the examples\moving average.ex5
Please help how do I fix it !
thanks in advance,
From your openning it looked as if you ran it already in strategy tester, but from your last post it says it doesn't because strategy tester does not recognize it.
Do you have other expert advisors? It looks that strategy tester recognizes only one ea on your Experts folder - which is the MovingAverages.ex5.
I would look to see first if it's in the correct folder of the correct installation (do you have more than one installation? did you install MT5 in guest mode?)
Open the base folder from MT5 under file menu, and see if the ea is in that folder under experts, and if it is saved with .ex5 file type.
Second, if it is, open the editor from the MT5 program and run the tester from there.
Hope it helps
From your openning it looked as if you ran it already in strategy tester, but from your last post it says it doesn't because strategy tester does not recognize it.
Do you have other expert advisors? It looks that strategy tester recognizes only one ea on your Experts folder - which is the MovingAverages.ex5.
I would look to see first if it's in the correct folder of the correct installation (do you have more than one installation? did you install MT5 in guest mode?)
Open the base folder from MT5 under file menu, and see if the ea is in that folder under experts, and if it is saved with .ex5 file type.
Second, if it is, open the editor from the MT5 program and run the tester from there.
Hope it helps
I should have written : IT IS an MT5 bug. I have encountered it and already opened a ticket, but it's "random" so not easy to identify and fix.
P.S: Just checked the ticket, almost 4 years
Errors, MetaTrader 5 Client, Open, Start: 2013.03.13 20:59, #692492
Same problem, very annoying.
Did you find any solution?
Same problem, very annoying.
Did you find any solution?
Restart MT5.
Tried, several times.. restart the computer aswell
Then we are not talking about the same problem.
Please explain yours.
Yes, we are.
I fixed it, just reinstalling metatrader. The problem was exactly the same Luiz Dias reported. I tried to debug the expert that I had created but metatrader started moving average EA
See you
A work around that worked for me:
- rename the Moving Average in the folder experts/Examples/Moving Average/ for something like "Moving Average.ex5-old";
- Copy your expert in this folder;
- Compile it in there.
It's done. Now Ctrl+F5 in Metaeditor will call it.
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helo I am facing a very weird problem and I dont know how to work around it.
basically I have created an expert and I want to debug it, so I have compiled it with zero errors. When I test it using the strategy tester it does run it ok without any problems. But when I try it using the metaeditor debug mode, it simply doesnt start the correct expert I want to test. It always open the same expert in the same folder, no matter what I do or change.
MQL5\experts\Examples\Moving Average\moving average.ex5
does anybody knows how I can work around this issue ?
thanks in advance, Luiz