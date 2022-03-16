Forex cent account
I am looking for a forex cent broker that allows unlimited open trades (positions) and unlimited cumulative volume of trades (positions)
The best one so far I could find is exness but has a cumulative volume of positions of 50 cent lots.
does anyone know of a forex broker that offers a cent account with no limitations at all?
Forum rules prevents us from suggesting Brokers. However from your requirements, it is clear that you want to run some form of Martingale or Grid EA (like the one in your job request).
My suggestion, as experience Trader and Coder, is - DON'T! You will end up blowing your account and loosing all your money.
Don't fool yourself. No matter how many ways you think you can outwit the market with Martingale and Grids, there have been thousands of others before you that tried it and failed.
It is called mathematics and there is no way around it.
Forum rules prevents us from suggesting Brokers. However from your requirements, it is clear that you want to run some form of Martingale or Grid like EA.
My suggestion, as experience Trader and Coder, is - DON'T! You will end up blowing your account and loosing all your money.
Don't fool yourself. No matter how many ways you think you can outwit the market with Martingale and Grids, there have been thousands of others before you that tried it and failed.
It is called mathematics and there is no way around it.
Thank you for the reply.
I was unaware that we are not allowed to suggest brokers.
Yes you are correct that I want to use a type of grid system.
It is a system I had designed and want to test it with the right broker.
I am aware of the risk and seen the damage it can cause.
The EA I have has a new algorithm I designed and looks good on back testing, and yes I am aware live trading is not the same as back testing.
I am currently looking for a utility or EA that closes all the open positions when the equity of the account has made profit above the balance for the day.
example.
original balance = $1000
12 hours into the day later the balance stands on $1300 but the equity stands on $1150.
I do not want the EA to continue the trading as is.
I want it to close all open positions and let the original EA start over.
For the day I have made $150.
It is a safeguard I want to use for my strategy.
Do you maybe know of any robot or utility in the market that has that aspects?
Regards Franzel
Thank you for the reply.
I was unaware that we are not allowed to suggest brokers.
Yes you are correct that I want to use a type of grid system.
It is a system I had designed and want to test it with the right broker.
I am aware of the risk and seen the damage it can cause.
The EA I have has a new algorithm I designed and looks good on back testing, and yes I am aware live trading is not the same as back testing.
I am currently looking for a utility or EA that closes all the open positions when the equity of the account has made profit above the balance for the day.
example.
original balance = $1000
12 hours into the day later the balance stands on $1300 but the equity stands on $1150.
I do not want the EA to continue the trading as is.
I want it to close all open positions and let the original EA start over.
For the day I have made $150.
It is a safeguard I want to use for my strategy.
Do you maybe know of any robot or utility in the market that has that aspects?
Regards Franzel
Save your money for better methods! There is no "new algorithm" and you are only deluding yourself. It has been mathematically proven countless times, but traders insist and continually fail to listen!
Sorry, but I do not know of such an EA or Script! If you really want to burn your money, then try the Freelance section again for that.
Sterkte! (Lived in Boksburg for close to 20 years)!
Save your money for better methods! There is no "new algorithm" and you are only deluding yourself. It has been mathematically proven countless times, but traders insist and continually fail to listen!
Sorry, but I do not know of such an EA or Script! If you really want to burn your money, then try the Freelance section again for that.
Sterkte! (Lived in Boksburg for close to 20 years)!
I will take what you said in mind.
I do value your opinion greatly.
my problem is I have not been successful with manual trading at all.
I do find pleasure in trading and that's why I went to EA trading and started playing around with it.
Great knowing people from SA actually do trade as well.
voorspoed
Well i can only add that the most ingenious thing you can do is, never give up.
And do not take everything you hear or read for granted.
Just because someone else does not succeed with a particular strategy, does not mean that you will fail too.
Maybe you found the missing link, maybe your calculations are ten times as deep as the others, or on a level no one has played before...
It's easy to say don't do this or don't do that because of this or that, but what strikes me is that those people that walk up front, the screamers as i call them,
They make a lot of noise but rarely support their claims by presenting the math why, or especially, when it is expected to fail.
Just keep that in mind and always verify.
Also i won't call them by their names but many of the available most popular signals run on a cent account.
Thank you for the reply.
I was unaware that we are not allowed to suggest brokers.
Yes you are correct that I want to use a type of grid system.
It is a system I had designed and want to test it with the right broker.
I am aware of the risk and seen the damage it can cause.
The EA I have has a new algorithm I designed and looks good on back testing, and yes I am aware live trading is not the same as back testing.
I am currently looking for a utility or EA that closes all the open positions when the equity of the account has made profit above the balance for the day.
example.
original balance = $1000
12 hours into the day later the balance stands on $1300 but the equity stands on $1150.
I do not want the EA to continue the trading as is.
I want it to close all open positions and let the original EA start over.
For the day I have made $150.
It is a safeguard I want to use for my strategy.
Do you maybe know of any robot or utility in the market that has that aspects?
Regards Franzel
Well i can only add that the most ingenious thing you can do is, never give up.
And do not take everything you hear or read for granted.
Just because someone else does not succeed with a particular strategy, does not mean that you will fail too.
Maybe you found the missing link, maybe your calculations are ten times as deep as the others, or on a level no one has played before...
It's easy to say don't do this or don't do that because of this or that, but what strikes me is that those people that walk up front, the screamers as i call them,
They make a lot of noise but rarely support their claims by presenting the math why, or especially, when it is expected to fail.
Just keep that in mind and always verify.
Also i won't call them by their names but many of the available most popular signals run on a cent account.
Thnx for the reply.
It is people like you that makes life great.
Never give up - you are so correct.
Been working on my projects for months now.
And all I have learned is enormous..
Every trader is different as has a different style.
I love hedging and Grid systems, others love manual news and scalping. We are all different and can learn a lot from each other.
But people only want to see the way they do, and that is wrong. I believe we should all share our knowledge and better ourselves through helping and learning from each other.
Here is a what I have created and tested the past month. and it has been working great especially with the non farm payroll of yesterday
It is called "Wild Youth Reboot" in myfxbook
The easiest way is to put this into your EA, right?
Hi, yes it is the easiest way. you are correct.
I have has someone help me develop a system like that to add to my account on my EA's
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I am looking for a forex cent broker that allows unlimited open trades (positions) and unlimited cumulative volume of trades (positions)
The best one so far I could find is exness but has a cumulative volume of positions of 50 cent lots.
does anyone know of a forex broker that offers a cent account with no limitations at all?