EA that closes all open trades on profit and equity.
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thank you for your reply.
I have been looking at the market place and I could not find an EA I was looking for.
I have sent the details to a developer as well and waiting on a reply if he can develop such an EA for me.
I do hope someone on the forum does see the topic and maybe has an EA they know of or developer they can refer me to.
Regards Franzel
I used to try a free EA Equity Close All from this link. It should work like your requirement.
Just open the second graph and running parallel with your EA.
http://forum.mt5.com/showthread.php?29274-Close-All-order-EA-from-Equity-setting
I used to try a free EA Equity Close All from this link. It should work like your requirement.
Just open the second graph and running parallel with your EA.
http://forum.mt5.com/showthread.php?29274-Close-All-order-EA-from-Equity-setting
Use Google and search for StereoTrader. It does it all and a hundred things more.
some brokers have EAs called ´trade terminals´
on the alarm manager you are able to set parameters such as - account balance, and equity as %, then select, close all. job done
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I am currently looking for a utility or EA that closes all the open positions when the equity of the account has made profit above the above the balance.
Example
EA automatically closes all orders on the account when it reaches amount of profit on the equity and restarts trading of the original EA that was trading.
Example
balance = $1000
EA trades and the balance later stands on $1300 but the equity stands on $1150.
I do not want the EA to continue the trading.
The EA must close all open positions on the account and start over.
EA made $150 profit for session of trading
EA starts trading again with balance of $1150
EA trades and the balance later stands on $1450 but the equity stands on $1300.
I do not want the EA to continue the trading.
The EA must close all open positions on the account and start over.
EA made $150 profit for session of trading again.