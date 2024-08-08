Can't use tools & periods - buttons greyed out
Yes of course, I have plenty of charts open :)
EDIT: Uh I just noticed that the buttons do work again. Thanks for help. Seems like the connection to the serves was the issue, which is now fixed.
EDIT2: The same problem just occured this afternoon.
So it seems that I can't connect to the broker server (it says so in the bottom right corner). However, price is moving for some symbols so I'm getting some data. But the buttons are still greyed out. This is annoying as I really don't know what exactly I did to get rid of it the first time.
Does someone have this problem or know how to fix it? The problem is the connection now, as I know that fixing the connection issue will fix the button issue as well.
Thanks :)
- The buttons are not grayed out when you can not connect. They are grayed out when you have no chart open. Open a chart!
- If prices are moving, you must be connected. To see prices you must be looking at Market Watch and that is not a chart.
- The buttons are not grayed out when you can not connect. They are grayed out when you have no chart open. Open a chart!
- If prices are moving, you must be connected. To see prices you must be looking at Market Watch and that is not a chart.
Thanks, but:
1. I have plenty of charts open
2. price is moving. I'm still somehow not connected it says.
This is the situation:
I can see price action. I know that's weird, but price IS moving.
I don't get it :/
For anyone having the same problem, here's a workaround. I figured out that if you log in to a demo account and then switch back to your live account, it connects fine and the buttons work again.
The issue is still pretty annoying, so if anyone figures out WHY this happens, please reply ;)
For anyone having the same problem, here's a workaround. I figured out that if you log in to a demo account and then switch back to your live account, it connects fine and the buttons work again.
The issue is still pretty annoying, so if anyone figures out WHY this happens, please reply ;)
I found this happen to me also when I had too many chart tabs...
Culling down the tabs sorted it out for me.
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Hi guys
As I started Meta Trader 4 this morning, I'm suddenly not able to select periods and tools for a chart. These buttons are all greyed out.
This picture explains what I mean:
I also noticed that I have no connection to the broker server. Maybe this has something to do with it?
Does somebody know how to go about it? Has anybody had a similar problem?
Thanks in advance! :)