How can my robot open multiple orders if you already have an open order.
How can that be the problem?
It is just a function that counts the open orders.
If you want your EA to open additional orders then you need to code it to do that.
You will need to specify in the code the conditions to open additional orders, including when not to.
How can that be the problem?
It is just a function that counts the open orders.
If you want your EA to open additional orders then you need to code it to do that.
You will need to specify in the code the conditions to open additional orders, including when not to.
Thank you :)
can you help me with that code ?
Thank you :)
can you help me with that code ?
On this forum, we don't tend to write code for people. There is another forum that you can find people willing to do free coding and it is ridiculous the number of requests. You see many posters asking for free coding for an ill thought out strategy and 5 minutes later, they have moved on to the next stupid idea which they expect to have coded for free. I am not alone in not wanting to see the same thing here.
Anyone that is willing to put in the effort and try to code something themselves will usually get help with their project.
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to code it, or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
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Hi,
1st, sorry my english.
I have crossing moving avarage robot, but if it has an open order, dont open another order until have closed the previous.
This is the problem?
Thank you