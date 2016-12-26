MQL4 - Fibo Retracement with Ray Problem (MQL4 bug or Error ???)
If you move the entire fib to the left (or move the chart shift triangle further to the left) you will probably see that the fib does end i.e. it is not a ray.
The bigger the difference between the 2 times, the longer the line. You can't control how long the line is, only whether it is a ray.
If you move the entire fib to the left (or move the chart shift triangle further to the left) you will probably see that the fib does end i.e. it is not a ray.
The bigger the difference between the 2 times, the longer the line. You can't control how long the line is, only whether it is a ray.
It is not entirely what I am looking for.
But still make some sense to some extent.
It look bug to me still since this does not happen to MQL5.
Thanks for sharing your idea. :)
It is not entirely what I am looking for.
But still make some sense to some extent.
It look bug to me still since this does not happen to MQL5.
Thanks for sharing your idea. :)
It's not a bug, the MT4 version just doesn't work like MT5 version.
I have used exactly the same first and second point to insert Fibonacci retracement manually in the chart in the Meta Trader 4.
The right ray does not happen when the Fibonacci retracement was inserted manually.
It only happen when it is programmatically inserted using MQL4. Shouldn't they behave the same if the same first and second points are used in the chart ????
I have used exactly the same first and second point to insert Fibonacci retracement manually in the chart in the Meta Trader 4.
The right ray does not happen when the Fibonacci retracement was inserted manually.
It only happen when it is programmatically inserted using MQL4. Shouldn't they behave the same if the same first and second points are used in the chart ????
Odd. When I use your code in post #1, it draws the fib exactly the same as when I draw it manually. Build 1031
Odd. When I use your code in post #1, it draws the fib exactly the same as when I draw it manually. Build 1031
Hi.
Is this happen in Meta Trader 4 ?
We already know that this is not a problem in Meta Trader 5.
Thanks for your clarification.
When you say exactly the same, do you mean that it does have right ray on for both manually and programmatically ?
Kind regard.
Running this script on MT4:
{
string name = "test";
ObjectCreate (0, name, OBJ_FIBO, 0, Time[11], Low[11], Time[1], High[1]);
ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_RAY, false);
ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT, false);
}
Produces this result:
Now manually dragging a fib over the same points:
Deliberating pulling the manual fib higher, so you can see:
Running this script on MT4:
{
string name = "test";
ObjectCreate (0, name, OBJ_FIBO, 0, Time[11], Low[11], Time[1], High[1]);
ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_RAY, false);
ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT, false);
}
Produces this result:
Now manually dragging a fib over the same points:
Deliberating pulling the manual fib higher, so you can see:
I see.
If you move the entire fib to the left (or move the chart shift triangle further to the left) you will probably see that the fib does end i.e. it is not a ray.
The bigger the difference between the 2 times, the longer the line. You can't control how long the line is, only whether it is a ray.
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Dear Coders
This is MQL4 questions and not MQL5 questions.
My observation is that this simple code line always enable Ray to the right property.
ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_RAY, false);
ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT, false);
Even if I set Object Ray Property = false, it always stretch the fibo retracement to right end of the chart. This is only applicable to programmatically drawn Fibonacci Retracement object using MQL4. In MQL5, this is fine and no bug at all.
Also when you manually drawn, this is not a problem too.
Should this be considered to be bug for MQL4 or is there any other ways to get around with this ?
Thanks in advance for your help on this. :)