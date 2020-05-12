Problem with period change buttons getting stuck
Hi guys,
So i have this problem: The periods change buttons are getting stuck as soon as i click on them. I have to deselect them manually just like you have to deselect auto scrolling.
Quiz: Which time frame am I looking at? I don't know either. xD It's really annoying!
So is there a fix for this out there?
Cheers!
I have seen similar behavior in the past when an EA on the chart has an endless loop with a Sleep() included.
In such a case, the timeframe didn't change.
I have the same problem. Menu icons such as period change buttons are sticking.
When clicking the period change buttons the chart changes immediately but the period change buttons stay selected, so it’s difficult at a
glance to see which period is active. I note that 'scroll and shift chart to end' buttons are also showing as ‘on’ when they are not, so it‘s the
whole menu that's not right.
After 30 seconds to a minute the buttons correct themselves so I’m thinking that it’s purely a visual issue and Metatrader is not redrawing the menu rapidly.
Does anyone have any experience of this or know how to correct it?
Here’s a bit of info...
Windows 10
Powerful PC that has been running MT without issues for over a year.
I have 3 installations of MT4. (One for USD majors, one for Indices and one for crosses). Only one of the installations has problems, the others are totally fine.
The same issue presents when running on Live or Demo server
Google search revealed others have had the same issue, but no solution was posted.. https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/164570
Have tried the following:
- Windows 10 CHKDSK and Windows Memory Diagnostic show all is fine
- Deleted MT4 i story folder and restarted
- The charts do have indicators, but no EA’s. Clear charts, with no indicators also have the same effect
- Chart properties tick box is ‘online’
- Reinstalled MT4 (But this seems to retain the former data folder, wherein may be the problem)
Grateful for any advice
Thanks
I have the same problem. Menu icons such as period change buttons are sticking.
When clicking the period change buttons the chart changes immediately but the period change buttons stay selected, so it’s difficult at a
glance to see which period is active. I note that 'scroll and shift chart to end' buttons are also showing as ‘on’ when they are not, so it‘s
the whole menu that's not right.
After 30 seconds to a minute the buttons correct themselves so I’m thinking that it’s purely a visual issue and Metatrader is not redrawing the menu rapidly.
Does anyone have any experience of this or know how to correct it?
Here’s a bit of info...
Windows 10
Powerful PC that has been running MT without issues for over a year.
I have 3 installations of MT4. (One for USD majors, one for Indices and one for crosses). Only one of the installations has problems, the others are totally fine.
The same issue presents when running on Live or Demo server
Google search revealed others have had the same issue, but no solution was posted.. https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/164570
Have tried the following:
- Windows 10 CHKDSK and Windows Memory Diagnostic show all is fine
- Deleted MT4 i story folder and restarted
- The charts do have indicators, but no EA’s. Clear charts, with no indicators also have the same effect
- Chart properties tick box is ‘online’
- Reinstalled MT4 (But this seems to retain the former data folder, wherein may be the problem)
Grateful for any advice
Thanks
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi guys,
So i have this problem: The periods change buttons are getting stuck as soon as i click on them. I have to deselect them manually just like you have to deselect auto scrolling.
Quiz: Which time frame am I looking at? I don't know either. xD It's really annoying!
So is there a fix for this out there?
Cheers!