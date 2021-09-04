Note taking indicator - Keep button color exist across different timeframe
Ne30n2 2. The latest selected or deselected color always change to default color GRAY every time I click changing timeframe
Of course, they do. Changing TF results is a de-init, unload, reload, init cycle, and you lose your setting.
Remember them in Global Variables of the Terminal
William Roeder #:What would be a work around for this?
Of course, they do. Changing TF results is a de-init, unload, reload, init cycle, and you lose your setting.
Remember them in Global Variables of the Terminal
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Hi, I'm trying to write an indicator to be a quick note on the chart, which do the following
- Clickable buttons which change color after clicking
- The latest selected or deselected color will continue across all timeframe, and then clicking changing timeframe on the chart
- The button color will be reset after every 4 hours.
- Default color or deselected is GRAY, Selected colors are GREEN and RED, Reset period color is BLACK
My problem now are
1. The latest selected or deselected color always reset to BLACK every time I click changing timeframe, not every 4 hours
2. The latest selected or deselected color always change to default color GRAY every time I click changing timeframe
Here is my code
Please kindly advice. I stuck at this all night.