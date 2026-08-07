Martingale, Hedging and Grid : MHG - page 2
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I use a simple grid system (all same position size) for my mean reversion strategy. It's proven profitable over the long term and it's a simple approach to trading. I'd never touch Martingale but hedging is useful from time to time.
i use fixed grid, but i use custom indicators to determine the short term trend, and increase my trade size for the new trade i am going to open next, or decrease it if its against the trend. More often than not both trades reach profit, but just in case the against trend trade does not, then, it is a small dd, so the next trade in that direction will be increased above the size of the dd trade lot, which then, when used with some average price or a minimum profit, or even breakeven price, and both trades get closed.
While i do agree with all of the comments from the cynics, MHG trading is not for the feint of heart, or those traders who are trading with "what they cant afford to lose", it is very lucrative if carefully tested and thought out with a little brain power to think up the different closing strategies and to hack the stress during high volatility markets.
The major risk is not the grid but the leverage.
The major risk is not the grid but the leverage.
while i would agree that grid is not the major risk in MHG, i have to disagree. The main risk is the user, as they are with all trading strategies, whether it be manual or robot system. You can have the best MHG ea, but the user may be so much impresses with its proof of trading that they put it on 1 extra pair, and poof! their account blows up. not due to the ea, but due to the user.
Martingale, Hedging and Grid <<< MHG >>> My Holy Grail
Over 50% of freelance jobs can be classified as one form or another of MHG.
I wonder why ?
Martingale : A gambling system of continually doubling the stakes in the hope of an eventual win that must yield a net profit.
Hedging : Taking equal and opposite positions in two different markets. However what most traders do is hedging on same pair at same price or on losing positions.
Grid : Adding positions on fixed distance in one or both directions regardless of price action.
So what's so special and tempting about these concepts ?
Do you really think you will find your holy grail using these methods ?
I understand that better custom forms of these methods can be used in trading, provided that you already have a trading system with an edge :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trading: What is Martingale and Is It Reasonable to Use It?
Proximus, 2013.08.24 03:00
It works if the net profit factor is above 1 and the win rate is higher than 50%, martingale is a double or nothing either doubles your money or doubles your losses, so if you have a 60% win rate with 1:1 RR ratio you can use it safely, if not then dont.
Whats funny about forex that you dont start from 50% win rate from the start because the market is changing not a fix probability set like a roulette or blackjack game.So if you start it like a betting system you will have like 40% win rate with 1:1 RR if you take trades random, maybe on the 9999999999999999999999th trade you hit 49.9% but thats still not enough.So it is better to filter out crappy trades first and then increase your win rate to be martingale compatible! And this is the advantage of investing vs gambling, you can filter out bad trades, on the roulette or blackjack you cant filter out bad hands or spins unless you cheat, but surely not the statistical way!!
This is how my 60% win rate, real martingale system looks like, and how it should suppose to look like, on LEVEL 7 settings (2^7)
Here are my martingale type systems:
1) CLASSICAL MARTINGALE AFTER 567 TRADES (60% WR, 1:1 RR)
As you can see after 500 trades it barely hit LEVEL 7 and even if we would lost that we would lose only half of the profit and continue from there to grow it back!
Of course you need a big account for this like one that can support like 10 lot size trades to be only 1% account risk, but statistically its very improbable to blow your account since its only 1% risk versus huge potential gains...The martingale presented in this article is BS with like 40-45% win rate which is sadly not enough, not even 50% is, must be 51 or higher...
2) PROGRESSIVE DYNAMIC GROWTH MARTINGALE (60% WR, 1:1 RR)
3) PROGRESSIVE STATIC GROWTH MARTINGALE (60% WR, 1:1 RR)
4) ANTI MARTINGALE or INVERSE MARTINGALE (60% WR, 1:1 RR)
enjoy and good programming ;)