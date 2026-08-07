Martingale, Hedging and Grid : MHG - page 3
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These kinds of high risk strategy doesnot work for a long time, i am sure because i have tested it for more than 5 years.
Nothing works forever :)
It could work long enough if the system is good enough. I have several examples for that.
It could work long enough if the system is good enough. I have several examples for that.
Exactly, just schedule regular withdrawal of your profit every time you double your original deposit.
Khalil,
Fantastic post thank you,
Kind Regards,
DTRH
These kinds of high risk strategy doesnot work for a long time, i am sure because i have tested it for more than 5 years.
Martingale will not work in the long run, but hedging is a sound strategy as most big players always hedge.
Martingale will not work in the long run, but hedging is a sound strategy as most big players always hedge.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 11): Developing a Multi-Level Grid Trading System