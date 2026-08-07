Martingale, Hedging and Grid : MHG - page 3

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These kinds of high risk strategy doesnot work for a long time, i am sure because i have tested it for more than 5 years.
 
Duy Phuong Le #:
These kinds of high risk strategy doesnot work for a long time, i am sure because i have tested it for more than 5 years.

Nothing works forever :) 

 
It could work long enough if the system is good enough. I have several examples for that.
 
Lachezar Krastev #:
It could work long enough if the system is good enough. I have several examples for that.
How do you determine a trading strategy with long term potentials?
 
Lachezar Krastev #:
It could work long enough if the system is good enough. I have several examples for that.

Exactly, just schedule regular withdrawal of your profit every time you double your original deposit.

 

Khalil,


Fantastic post thank you,


Kind Regards,


DTRH

 
Duy Phuong Le #:
These kinds of high risk strategy doesnot work for a long time, i am sure because i have tested it for more than 5 years.

Martingale will not work in the long run, but hedging is a sound strategy as most big players always hedge.

 
Jimmy Subagiyo #:

Martingale will not work in the long run, but hedging is a sound strategy as most big players always hedge.

There is no such thing long time because all strategies will end up by blowing
 
Yeah most dont do the proper math to understand how much it takes to double down so often.  Lots of people have tried it and failed.  Anyone have the formular i am all ears
 

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 11): Developing a Multi-Level Grid Trading System

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 11): Developing a Multi-Level Grid Trading System

In our previous article (Part 10), we developed an Expert Advisor to automate the Trend Flat Momentum Strategy using a blend of moving averages and momentum filters in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). Now, in Part 11, we focus on building a multi-level grid trading system that leverages a layered grid approach to capitalize on market fluctuations.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 10): Developing the Trend Flat Momentum Strategy
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 10): Developing the Trend Flat Momentum Strategy
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we develop an Expert Advisor in MQL5 for the Trend Flat Momentum Strategy. We combine a two moving averages crossover with RSI and CCI momentum filters to generate trade signals. We also cover backtesting and potential enhancements for real-world performance.
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