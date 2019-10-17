Scripts not showing
I create a new script using the wizard and save and compile it but it doesn't show from the insert, scripts dropdowns on the charts. Some others that I have made are there however.
Does anyone know why?
Thanks.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.08 20:17
Welcome,
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
When you create a new script, you must open the Navigator pane, right-click the Scripts folder and select Refresh (or restart the terminal). Then it should appear.
When you create a new script, you must open the Navigator pane, right-click the Scripts folder and select Refresh (or restart the terminal). Then it should appear.
I still only see five. I had to create a hotkey and start it that way. Very strange indeed.
Hello, so I'm still having issues with this. My compiled scripts, indicators, and EAs do not show up in the chart dropdowns. I've refreshed as requested.
Is there a support line I could contact?
Thanks.
Hello, so I'm still having issues with this. My compiled scripts, indicators, and EAs do not show up in the chart dropdowns. I've refreshed as requested.
Is there a support line I could contact?
Thanks.
Which Broker you using, i can see more then 5 Scripts in my MT4, did you compiled it?
I believe the OP is referring to MT5, because there is no option in MT4 like the OP described.
I also only see 5 scripts, but as I don't use MT5 I don't know how to fix the OP's problem. Perhaps contact the Service Desk?
I believe the OP is referring to MT5, because there is no option in MT4 like the OP described.
I also only see 5 scripts, but as I don't use MT5 I don't know how to fix the OP's problem. Perhaps contact the Service Desk?
Hey thanks you guys for replying. There's definitely something odd going on with the file structure for me in Windows. Turns out others have had the same issue, e.g.:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/105105
... but there's been no real solution as far as I can tell.
This is a relatively minor annoyance that can be worked around, but it's making me wonder about MT5 more generally.
I've been using Ninjatrader for years but my account is with AMP and they are not really supporting it anymore.
So took the dive into MT5.
I love the charting layout, but the strategy testing is a bear for me. If I could ever learn to program an indicator-based strategy properly I'd test it -- first indications to me are that it is slow.
In comparison to NinjaTrader,
MT5 documentation is very poor.
MT5 support seems to be poor.
Bottom line, what is the reliability of the MT5 platform? Will I spend a bunch of time on it only to realize that it is not really up to speed?
Your thoughts appreciated.
Chuck
- www.mql5.com
In MT4 if your script doesnt show up in the MT4 client terminal navigator window but does in metaeditor.
For me it was located in Scripts/Shared Folder in MetaEditor.
I dragged it to Scripts
Refreshed MT4 and it appeared
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I create a new script using the wizard and save and compile it but it doesn't show from the insert, scripts dropdowns on the charts. Some others that I have made are there however.
Does anyone know why?
Thanks.