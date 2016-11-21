Help Me Please
Can someone please help me understand how this could happen. On the picture below you would see that 3 long trades open last friday 18, all closes at the open of 00.02 candle which open at 1.07059. But the trades was closed at a price 1.06906 way below the 00.02 candle price 1.07059. What witchcraft is this?
maybe spread...
Can someone please help me understand how this could happen. On the picture below you would see that 3 long trades open last friday 18, all closes at the open of 00.02 candle which open at 1.07059. But the trades was closed at a price 1.06906 way below the 00.02 candle price 1.07059. What witchcraft is this?
If you have bought something you will have to close the selling on the bid. My experience is throw, trade, after unpleasant surprises for beginners. And your trade is poor. How is my English.
If it was a spike, candles should show the low of 1.06906 which have not been recorded today to all brokers on EURCHF
it is related to the broker's data/feed.
You can see it -
It is related to the broker and their datafeed.
For example, the market was closed on Friday (for broker) ... and it may be few munites more in the market which was not recorded by the broker (because the broker closed the market earlier) so when first daily candle is open on Monday - we may see the gap.
Some traders are trading those gaps, some traders are using those gaps on the wy as patterns to understand the direction of future possible trend, but some other traders are trying to select the other brokers with less gaps. Anyway, you can check it in Codebase here (indicators and EAs)
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Can someone please help me understand how this could happen. On the picture below you would see that 3 long trades open last friday 18, all closes at the open of 00.02 candle which open at 1.07059. But the trades was closed at a price 1.06906 way below the 00.02 candle price 1.07059. What witchcraft is this?