Help Me Please

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Can someone please help me understand how this could happen. On the picture below you would see that 3 long trades open last friday 18, all closes at the open of 00.02 candle which open at 1.07059. But the trades was closed at a price 1.06906 way below the 00.02 candle price 1.07059. What witchcraft is this?


[Deleted]  
Mrvla:

Can someone please help me understand how this could happen. On the picture below you would see that 3 long trades open last friday 18, all closes at the open of 00.02 candle which open at 1.07059. But the trades was closed at a price 1.06906 way below the 00.02 candle price 1.07059. What witchcraft is this?


maybe spread...
 
forexparvenu:
maybe spread...
Forexparvenu spread is above bid prices not below. I hope you understand
 
Mrvla:

Can someone please help me understand how this could happen. On the picture below you would see that 3 long trades open last friday 18, all closes at the open of 00.02 candle which open at 1.07059. But the trades was closed at a price 1.06906 way below the 00.02 candle price 1.07059. What witchcraft is this?


It may be the spike of the data  on day open and slippage. Anyway, it is related to the broker.
[Deleted]  
If you have bought something you will have to close the selling on the bid. My experience is throw, trade, after unpleasant surprises for beginners. And your trade is poor. How is my English.
 
yerlan Imangeldinov:
If you have bought something you will have to close the selling on the bid. My experience is throw, trade, after unpleasant surprises for beginners. And your trade is poor. How is my English.
Your English is very bad, worst than mine
 
Sergey Golubev:
It may be the spike of the data  on day open and slippage. Anyway, it is related to the broker.
If it was a spike, candles should show the low of 1.06906 which have not been recorded today to all brokers on EURCHF
 
Mrvla:
If it was a spike, candles should show the low of 1.06906 which have not been recorded today to all brokers on EURCHF
spike or gap or whatever ... because it's always hapenning when new trading day is started (I mean: new daily candle is opened).
it is related to the broker's data/feed.
 

You can see it - 

 

 

 

It is related to the broker and their datafeed.

For example, the market was closed on Friday (for broker) ... and it may be few munites more in the market which was not recorded by the broker (because the broker closed the market earlier) so when first daily candle is open on Monday - we may see the gap.

Some traders are trading those gaps, some traders are using those gaps on the wy as patterns to understand the direction of future possible trend, but some other traders  are trying to select the other brokers with less gaps. Anyway, you can check it in Codebase here (indicators and EAs)

 
Sergey Golubev:

You can see it - 

 

 

Thank you Sergey

So on your broker, EURCHF recorded a low of 1.06906 today?

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