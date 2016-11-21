Help Me Please - page 2
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Thank you Sergey
So on your broker, EURCHF recorded a low of 1.06906 today?
May be ... but it is same broker with you (I am using demo with them because they are having many symbols and indexes for stock market so I can use it for the technical analysis here on the forum).
Anyway, gapes and holes are normal case. There are indicators and EAs working based on it - check it here.
Of course, if you are trading on scalping way on M1 timeframe (or by ticks on 10 sec timeframe) so you will want to select the other broker with more good datafeed quality.
But I think - this broker is having good datafeed (compare with some others) - I remember the time when datafeed from this broker was some kind of etalon datafeed which everybody wanted to download and to use.
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As to HowTo deal with those cases - you can use timefilter for example: close all trades on Friday evening (or close all the trades before 00:00), and not open any trade from 00:00 till 04:00 am for example.
Many EAs (especially workin on scalping way and MTF EAs) are using some kind of timefilter as the part of the account protection feature for example.
May be ... but it is same broker with you (I am using demo with them because they are having many symbols and indexes for stock market so I can use it for the technical analysis here on the forum).
Anyway, gapes and holes are normal case. There are indicators and EAs working based on it - check it here.
Of course, if you are trading on scalping way on M1 timeframe (or by ticks on 10 sec timeframe) so you will want to select the other broker with more good datafeed quality.
But I think - this broker is having good datafeed (compare with some others) - I remember the time when datafeed from this broker was some kind of etalon datafeed which everybody wanted to download and to use.
------------
As to HowTo deal with those cases - you can use timefilter for example: close all trades on Friday evening (or close all the trades before 00:00), and not open any trade from 00:00 till 04:00 am for example.
Many EAs (especially workin on scalping way and MTF EAs) are using some kind of timefilter as the part of the account protection feature for example.
I am not scalping. The problem here is that 1.06906 was not recorded today on their live charts and that my EA was not going to close long trades and open shorts given prices were so low as 1.06906
And this is my claim. Please advise if it does not make sense.
I just checked History Center in MT4: