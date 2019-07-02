An bug or marketing gag ? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So what do you think is the best approach at this time ?
I also have my doubts about the switch but it seems to be inevitable.
Talk to you broker - will they change to mt5 and if so - when..
And you can start to use mql5 that works in mql4 as well like MqlRates instead of e.g. Open[i]...
It just gives me a headache.
I just tried it once more but within hours i decide to trash it.
Hi I have an issue on metatrade4 new order is disabled not sure why on my PC and on my Phone please help! I'm a first time trader
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.