An bug or marketing gag ? - page 2

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Alexandra: An bug or marketing gag ?
Could be either. Scroll down for the MT4 links
 
Marco vd Heijden:

So what do you think is the best approach at this time ?

I also have my doubts about the switch but it seems to be inevitable.

Talk to you broker - will they change to mt5 and if so - when..

And you can start to use mql5 that works in mql4 as well like MqlRates instead of e.g. Open[i]...

 

It just gives me a headache.

I just tried it once more but within hours i decide to trash it.

 
Apparently they just removed the "5".

[Deleted]  

Hi I have an issue on metatrade4 new order is disabled not sure why on my PC and on my Phone please help! I'm a first time trader

 
moeketsi15: metatrade4 new order is disabled not sure why
  1. Don't Hijack other threads for your off-topic post. Make a new thread.
  2. Don't resurrect two and a half (2½) year old threads without a very good reason.
  3. Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
    Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
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