Is there a new build MT4 coming...?
I am having build 1010: New MetaTrader 4 build 1010: New opportunities of MQL4
How to update? As I remember MQ admins suggested to open MetaQuotes-Demo account and metatrader will be updated to the latest build (not immediately but it will be updated).
I am having build 1010: New MetaTrader 4 build 1010: New opportunities of MQL4
How to update? As I remember MQ admins suggested to open MetaQuotes-Demo account and metatrader will be updated to the latest build (not immediately but it will be updated).
Thank you Sergey. I am also with the latest build 1010, running on a comptuter for which I have no admin rights... So, when I get the promp "Do you want to allow the following program to make changes to this computer?", I click on "No" and it does not get updated. To update, I always download the latest setup file and do the installation from scratch; make it portable and it runs without me having admin rights... So, my question was really whether a new build is to be expected these days since this prompt appears only when a new build is available and it tries to update the mt4 automatically (which it cannot since I cannot allow it to do so). Also, lately (the last 3-4 days, I am seeing that my mt4 has slowed down and is freezing from time to time.. something that has not happened before. Maybe it is because I changed my indicators but it is somewhat strange.
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Hi! As of yesterday, opening mt4 asks me to approve changes the program wants to make to my hard disk (same as when you install new software or update existing). This usually happens when a new version of mt4 is available. I downloaded the latest setup file from the MetaQuote site, hoping to see a newer build but it is still the same build... Does anybody know if a newer build of mt4 is imminent?