AUDUSD THIS WEEK - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
the rsi has risen above the head,but that is not the best signal.
In MT5
I don't know what is going to touch but is still bearish on my 8H chart, but also close to kumo
Forum
Press review
newdigital, 2013.12.10 06:51
2013-12-10 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - NAB Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
==========
Australia Business Confidence Survey At +5 - NAB
An index monitoring business confidence in Australia saw a score of +5 in November, the latest survey from National Australia Bank revealed on Tuesday.
That's down from the upwardly revised +6 in October (originally +5).
The index for business conditions showed improvement in November but remained negative, rising to -3 from -4 in the previous month.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
AUDUSD, M5, 2013.12.10
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
AUDUSD M5 : 34 pips price movement by AUD - NAB Business Confidence
8H chart update. Price on pull back,either could be starting an inversion of bearish trend.
Forum
Press review
newdigital, 2013.12.12 06:03
2013-12-10 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Unemployment Rate]
if actual < forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
==========
Australia Unemployment Rate 5.8% In November
Australia saw a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5.8 percent in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
AUDUSD, M5, 2013.12.12
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
AUDUSD M5 : 23 pips price movement by AUD - Unemployment Rate