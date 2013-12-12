AUDUSD THIS WEEK - page 2

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KenMcCormick:
the rsi has risen above the head,but that is not the best signal.
that' only my trailing stop inside my ea, i don't use oscillators for signal
 
newdigital:

In MT5

  • right mouse click on the chart
  • select Periodicity - Hours - 8 Hours
ohhh thanx i feel stupid now :)
 
Rosiman:

I don't know what is going to touch but is still bearish on my 8H chart, but also close to kumo

 

good job mate
 

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Press review

newdigital, 2013.12.10 06:51

2013-12-10 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - NAB Business Confidence]

if actual > forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

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Australia Business Confidence Survey At +5 - NAB

An index monitoring business confidence in Australia saw a score of +5 in November, the latest survey from National Australia Bank revealed on Tuesday.

That's down from the upwardly revised +6 in October (originally +5).

The index for business conditions showed improvement in November but remained negative, rising to -3 from -4 in the previous month.


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

AUDUSD, M5, 2013.12.10

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

AUDUSD M5 : 34 pips price movement by AUD - NAB Business Confidence

AUDUSD, M5, 2013.12.10, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

8H chart update. Price on pull back,either could be starting an inversion of bearish trend.

update 

 

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newdigital, 2013.12.12 06:03

2013-12-10 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Unemployment Rate]

if actual < forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

==========

Australia Unemployment Rate 5.8% In November

Australia saw a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5.8 percent in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

AUDUSD, M5, 2013.12.12

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

AUDUSD M5 : 23 pips price movement by AUD - Unemployment Rate

AUDUSD, M5, 2013.12.12, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


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